Fury toasts surgeons after having 50 stitches in eye wound

By Press Association
Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 09:31 PM

Tyson Fury insists he is happy with how his fight against Otto Wallin went – and even happier with the job doctors did stitching up his eye.

The Mancunian won a unanimous points decision in Las Vegas having been caught in the third round with a punch from the Swede which opened up a large gash on his right eyebrow and a smaller one on the eyelid.

Fury battled through nine rounds with blood continually running into his eye before being taken straight to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada immediately after the fight to see a plastic surgeon.

Asked how he was, he told the PA news agency: “I’m fantastic. They did an absolutely fantastic job on it. Fifty stitches in it.”

Fury, wearing dark glasses to hide the wound, was happy to pose for pictures with fans as he walked through Las Vegas’s McCarran International Airport on his way to catch a flight home to Manchester.

He was happy to show off the neat stitching work done on his eye to anyone who asked but did not want anyone taking photographs of it.

Tyson Fury won a unanimous points decision in his Las Vegas heavyweight fight against Sweden’s Otto Wallin (Isaac Brekken/PA)
The 31-year-old said he was satisfied with how his night’s work at the T-Mobile Arena had gone despite being taken to 12 rounds by virtual unknown Wallin.

“It was a good fight. I was happy with it,” he added.

Otto Wallin

