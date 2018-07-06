Frustrating finish takes the gloss off Shane Lowry’s Irish Open promising start

Shane Lowry will tee off his second round this morning determined to put behind him a disappointing closing four holes that threatened to derail a promising opening day at Ballyliffin.

Bogeys at the par-four 15th and 18th holes, as well as a disappointing par at the par five at 17, left the Irishman frustrated yesterday evening from his first go around the Glashedy Links.

Yet the world number 90 still posted a level-par 72 and sits five off the overnight lead held by Ryan Fox of New Zealand. Lowry will get an early opportunity to make amends with an 8.30 tee time for this morning’s second round.

Before the closing quartet, the 31-year-old was cruising along at two under par, one of the best rounds of the afternoon starters chasing Fox’s morning clubhouse lead of five under. Then came the bogey at 15 and he did well to avoid a double at the last.

“It was good until, I mean, I played four bad holes at the end there,” said Lowry. “I got a bit frustrated out there and let it get to me a little bit but that was a nice putt on the last. I would have been very disappointed to shoot over par.

“The scoring’s not hectic is it, so I’ll try and get out early in the morning and shoot a good score.”

Lowry, the 2009 Irish Open champion, has struggled with his game all year after moving to Florida to play the PGA Tour and before the tournament admitted he would review his schedule at the end of the season as to whether he would continue to live in the US.

There were signs some of those crinkles to his game made the trip back home to Ireland with him, as the Offaly man was forced to cancel out bogeys at the 10th and 12th with birdies at 11 and the par-five 13th having made the turn in two under thanks to birdies at the second and sixth.

“Yeah, I made a few silly bogeys out there which is what’s been happening. It’s very frustrating because I was holing a few putts for birdie and felt I was going along nicely and then threw in a three-putt at 15, which was disappointing because I got away with my tee shot and hit a good second shot. But look, it could be worse. It could be better obviously but I’ll get another go tomorrow.”

Lowry said he was contemplating some putting practice before he put his feet up after admitting he had trouble with the pace of the greens.

“I was struggling with them because I don’t think they look as quick as they are and I hit a lot of putts too hard. Yeah, that was a big thing and I might have to hit a few putts now but I feel like the putting green was possibly a fraction slower than the ones on the course. I’m not sure.

“I always find it very hard to come here straight away, especially after a bogey on the last, and talk about my round. I’ll go back and I’ll sit down and relax for the evening and I’m sure I’ll go out tomorrow and give it my best. Hopefully that gives me a decent run at it at the weekend.”