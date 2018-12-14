French teenager playing for Stade Francais dies in rugby match

A teenage rugby player with French side Stade Francais has died after being injured in a game.

Nicolas Chauvin, 19, suffered a broken neck after a tackle early in a youth match at Bordeaux on Sunday. The injury led to the back-row suffering a cardiac arrest and brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

He was taken to hospital and had surgery on his neck, but in a statement Stade said he died on Wednesday. “Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences,” the club said in a statement issued with the player’s family.

C’est avec une immense tristesse que le Stade Français Paris fait part du décès de Nicolas Chauvin. Toutes nos pensées vont à la famille de Nicolas. Message du Stade Français Paris en accord avec la famille de Nicolas Chauvin : https://t.co/vgW2ppyIQI#SFParis — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) December 12, 2018

He is the second young player to die after injuries in a game this season. In August, Stade Aurillacois centre Louis Fajfrowski, 21, collapsed in a changing room after being substituted following a tackle.