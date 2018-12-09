NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Freddy Sittuk shades it at Clonakilty Marathon

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 06:28 PM
By Frank Greally

Kenyan runner Freddy Sittuk won a close contest for top honours at Saturday’s annual Clonakilty Marathon as he crossed the finish line in 2:39.20, a few strides ahead of Ciaran McKenna who posted 2:39.56. Derek Griffin finished third in 2:46.50.

File photo of Freddy Sittuk

It was a lively weekend in Clonakilty as close to two and a half thousand runners took part in this annual festival of running, with runners travelling from many parts of Ireland, Europe and the USA.

The men’s marathon, over a demanding hilly course, came down to a ding-dong battle between Freddy Sittuk and Ciaran McKenna, before the vastly experienced Sittul shaded it on the line.

READ MORE: Mullinalaghta claim fairytale Leinster title by beating Kilmacud Crokes

“It was tough out there on the road and the weather was a bit mixed during the race, Sittuk said. “I am delighted with what was a narrow victory and there was a really great atmosphere here in Clonakilty and lots of spectator support too.”

Charlotte Kearney from Donadea in Kildare was a clear winner of the women’s race in 3:18. 04. Kelli Palizzi finished second in 3:25.02 and Ellen Ahern was third in 3:26.40.

There was also a big entry in the half-marathon event won by Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers who posted a time of 1: 13. 22 to take victory. Niall Sheil was second in 1:14..49 and Mark Guerin placed third in 1:16.55.

Jackie Carthy from Wexford led the way home in the women’s race, finishing in 1:26.49. Kana Akimoto was second in 1:32.58 and Deirdre Ansboro finished third in 1:36.16.

Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon Race Director Bob Hilliard was well pleased with the entry for this year’s festival of running. Special guest this year was former London Marathon winner Catherina McKiernan who won the women’s race in the 10k in 37.11. The men’s 10k was won by Barry O’Shea (Midleton AC) in 32.26.

On Friday night visiting runners were treated to a talk and Q & A session with Catherina McKiernan. “It was my first visit to this wonderful Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon & Running Festival and I found the whole weekend to be one of great delight,” McKiernan. “It’s an event with a special atmosphere and one I will return to in 2019.”


Related Articles

Afghan president orders probe into abuse of female athletes

Ireland to send team of 39 athletes to European Cross Country Championships

Kevin Dooney: ‘These are the days you dream of’

Peter Byrne hoping for champions athletics revival

More in this Section

Siobhan Killeen haul propels Clontarf towards Club Championship ladies title

5 things we learned from Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City

Chelsea and police investigating allegation of racist abuse at Manchester City match

Maurizio Sarri admits it will be difficult for Chelsea to catch Manchester City


Lifestyle

Personal trainers and nutritionists reveal their simple secrets to a healthier Christmas

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »