Freddy Sittuk shades it at Clonakilty Marathon

Kenyan runner Freddy Sittuk won a close contest for top honours at Saturday’s annual Clonakilty Marathon as he crossed the finish line in 2:39.20, a few strides ahead of Ciaran McKenna who posted 2:39.56. Derek Griffin finished third in 2:46.50.

File photo of Freddy Sittuk

It was a lively weekend in Clonakilty as close to two and a half thousand runners took part in this annual festival of running, with runners travelling from many parts of Ireland, Europe and the USA.

The men’s marathon, over a demanding hilly course, came down to a ding-dong battle between Freddy Sittuk and Ciaran McKenna, before the vastly experienced Sittul shaded it on the line.

“It was tough out there on the road and the weather was a bit mixed during the race, Sittuk said. “I am delighted with what was a narrow victory and there was a really great atmosphere here in Clonakilty and lots of spectator support too.”

Charlotte Kearney from Donadea in Kildare was a clear winner of the women’s race in 3:18. 04. Kelli Palizzi finished second in 3:25.02 and Ellen Ahern was third in 3:26.40.

There was also a big entry in the half-marathon event won by Sergiu Ciobanu of Clonliffe Harriers who posted a time of 1: 13. 22 to take victory. Niall Sheil was second in 1:14..49 and Mark Guerin placed third in 1:16.55.

Jackie Carthy from Wexford led the way home in the women’s race, finishing in 1:26.49. Kana Akimoto was second in 1:32.58 and Deirdre Ansboro finished third in 1:36.16.

Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon Race Director Bob Hilliard was well pleased with the entry for this year’s festival of running. Special guest this year was former London Marathon winner Catherina McKiernan who won the women’s race in the 10k in 37.11. The men’s 10k was won by Barry O’Shea (Midleton AC) in 32.26.

On Friday night visiting runners were treated to a talk and Q & A session with Catherina McKiernan. “It was my first visit to this wonderful Clonakilty Waterfront Marathon & Running Festival and I found the whole weekend to be one of great delight,” McKiernan. “It’s an event with a special atmosphere and one I will return to in 2019.”