News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Frank Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea stars sign short-term extensions

Frank Lampard hopes out-of-contract Chelsea stars sign short-term extensions
By Press Association
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 06:57 PM

Frank Lampard is determined to convince Chelsea’s out-of-contract players to sign short-term extensions in order to see out the delayed Premier League season at Stamford Bridge.

Willian and Olivier Giroud are among the big-name stars whose existing deals expire on June 30, but new rules introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic will allow them to strike mutual deals to complete the campaign.

Premier League clubs are meeting again this week to discuss the next stage of Project Restart, with most Chelsea players expected to return to training at Cobham by the middle of next week.

Lampard told Chelsea’s official website: “We have big players in that position so that’s obviously something I’m looking at very carefully.

“The ones out of contract here have been great servants for the club and actually have a lot of feeling for the club, but of course they will be concerned about themselves in terms of how they are now, and if pre-season is rushed they’ll want to make sure they’re alright.

“So it’s going to have to be something we look at. Hopefully we can have that arrangement so they can stay with us because if we play again I would love the squad to look as it’s looked all season, but we’ll have to see how that works.”

Olivier Giroud’s current deal expires on June 30 (John Walton/PA)
Olivier Giroud’s current deal expires on June 30 (John Walton/PA)

Lampard’s squad is potentially on a tight schedule with June 12 still being mooted as a prospective return date, despite a number of top players, including Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose, expressing misgivings.

And Lampard insisted he would take the views of his players into account as he looks to strike the right balance between a rigorous training programme with reduced staff levels, and his players’ specific physical and psychological needs.

Lampard added: “It’s been a job for us as staff to plan how phase one will look because it will be quite different due to the restrictions on how we can work.

Frank Lampard will be working with a reduced staff (Adam Davy/PA)
Frank Lampard will be working with a reduced staff (Adam Davy/PA)

“It’s good for the players because they will be wanting to get back training in the right conditions; we know it’s difficult circumstances for everyone so it’s going to be a challenge to make sure that we get it right.

“Our job from the coaching side is to make sure we’re careful with the players. The first steps will have to be very careful but all managers will be thinking a similar thing.

“You can’t just tell them we’re going in this direction because this is something that’s affected everyone and their families.

“Football has been put in its place. Everyone wants to get back playing, we all miss it, but we need to know the players are comfortable.”

READ MORE

Sinn Féin calls for pandemic benefit to extended until end of year

More on this topic

Arsenal taking Alexandre Lacazette reports ‘seriously’Arsenal taking Alexandre Lacazette reports ‘seriously’

Steve Bruce warns players will not be ready for PL restart until end of JuneSteve Bruce warns players will not be ready for PL restart until end of June

Son Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to LondonSon Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to London

Nigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumesNigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumes


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

ChelseacoronavirusTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Erling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke as Bundesliga returnsErling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke as Bundesliga returns

UEFA clarify Aleksander Ceferin comments over European qualificationUEFA clarify Aleksander Ceferin comments over European qualification

Son Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to LondonSon Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to London

Nigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumesNigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumes


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy yelps for kelp, coos for cars and sets her sights on lights this weekWish List: Let's yelp for kelp, coo for cars and set our sights on lights this week

Summer days bleed into summer nights with an intoxicatingly dreamy languor. Swim shorts are swapped out for a nice polo shirt and shorts, sandals swapped for slick sneakers or slip-ons, as the sun begins to fade. But, in the wake of Covid-19, the sun might set on that dream.Menswear: Creating summer style at home

The Hungry Gap is almost over, that’s the name gardeners give to the three or four weeks between the end of the winter vegetables.Darina Allen: Time to feast as Hunger Gap ends

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »