France look to neutralise Lionel Messi

Like any other team facing Argentina, France faces the Lionel Messi question: How to stop the five-time world player of the year?

Unlike many of its rivals at the World Cup, though, France has an answer:A centre-half pairing of Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti. France, who play Argentina for a spot in the quarter-finals today in Kazan, has been misfiring since the start of the tournament, scoring just three goals in its group matches.

However, the French defence, marshalled by the LaLiga pair, has been solid, having conceded just once.

Umtiti knows Messi extremely well, because he trains with the Argentina great at Barcelona on a day-to-day basis. Varane, a regular starter for Real Madrid, has vast experience of playing against Messi.

“I see him every day. It is very hard to stop him,” Umtiti said. “He’s got outstanding qualities.”

Asked if these defenders’ knowledge would give France an edge against the two-time World Cup champions, France coach Didier Deschamps said it could be useful.

“Hopefully, I can give you a positive answer after the game,” Deschamps said. “Knowing him from the Spanish league will not make the difference, but having played against him, similar situations could repeat themselves.”

After a difficult start to the tournament, Messi came to life during the 2-1 win over Nigeria in Argentina’s last group game, scoring an exquisite goal, but that long pass from Ever Banega aside, his teammates have struggled to set him up properly.

“He is different with Argentina than with Barcelona,” Umtiti said. “He does not have the same players with him, and their way of playing is different, but he has saved them on several occasions.”

As a player, Deschamps was confronted with a similar problem when France beat a Brazil team led by Ronaldo 3-0 to win the 1998 World Cup. Ronaldo was arguably the world’s best striker at the time, with his speed and fast crossovers making him nearly unstoppable. The French squad spent hours studying “El Fenomeno” before the final at the Stade de France.

“Ronaldo and Messi are two immense players, with a totally different style, but their influence on their teams is quite similar,” Deschamps said. “We are facing an extraordinary player, we need to be careful and make sure we give our players a maximum of information. With the talent he has, the smallest thing can create a spark, his unpredictability sets him apart.”

Deschamps has confirmed that the injured Benjamin Mendy will not play, meaning a place for Lucas Hernandez at left-back and Benjamin Pavard on the right, but he also also hopes his strikers will finally live up to expectations after a forgettable group stage.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, the top scorer at the Euros who was expected to lead France’s attack, has been a target of the French media following three unimpressive showings.“He had a difficult start,” Deschamps said. “But the 65 minutes he played against Denmark did him good, he needs to keep playing to find the right rhythm. Obviously France needs him at his best. He is doing his best to make it happen.”

Deschamps’ counterpart Jorge Sampaoli, meanwhile, says he has “complete faith” in the ability of his side to get past France and reach the quarter-finals.

The South Americans looked in real danger of crashing out at the group stage, before a dramatic victory over Nigeria saw them through to the last 16 as runners-up behind Croatia.

“We have complete faith in our abilities. Argentina is very strong psychologically and this will allow us to face the match with complete commitment. You will see a team which will have a lot of motivation to win,” Sampaoli said.

Sampaoli has found himself under the spotlight following the opening 1-1 draw against Iceland and a 3-0 defeat by Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, with speculation suggesting he has relinquished power in the dressing room.

The Argentina coach, though, insists the squad is united.“

We are talking about training a good set of professionals. We need to know how to overcome the challenging moments which always emerge in these competitions,” he said.“

Regardless of what happens, we need to keep fighting. We have been demanding in our preparations and very committed with the entire squad to give their best performance.”

Sampaoli moved to clarify what happened on the touchline during the Nigeria game, where video footage appeared to show the manager asking Messi whether Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero should be sent on.

The Argentina coach maintained: “We looked at different options in an important game and had to make a decision.

“I was simply communicating this, saying that we were going to use one of the strategies we had rehearsed to use more attacking players.”

Messi, who saw a penalty save against Iceland, produced a fine finish to put Argentina ahead against Nigeria.

Sampaoli feels his country have the “best player on earth”, but also others who can rise to the challenge.

“Leo is completely committed to the team, first and foremost you see this on the pitch,” the Argentina coach said. “He has such clear vision in football, that he allows us sometimes to see what only a true genius can see.

“It is difficult to be at such a great level, he is really a shining light for us all, bearing in mind his capacities, we have to try play as close to his level as we can.”

Sampaoli added: “I am sure France have their own plan to neutralise Leo, but we have our own plan to make his life easier, so let’s see who has the best luck executing their plan.”