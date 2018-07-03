Home»Sport

'Fraggy' Murphy: Continuity key to John Meyler’s success

Tuesday, July 03, 2018 - 04:50 AM
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Cork coach Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy has complimented manager John Meyler for not trying to reinvent the wheel with the panel this year.

After last year’s Munster success under Kieran Kingston, Meyler was determined not to make wholesale changes to the set-up in approach or personnel and it has paid off with another provincial title.

“The key thing this year was continuity and a lot of credit should go to the players, they are the ones who have delivered. In fairness to John, he has come in and probably the one concern from people outside was, was he going to change things up.

But the work that Kieran and particularly Pat Ryan have done over the last couple of years when you consider where they came from in 2016 against Tipp to turn it around, John has just continued that on.

“The players are just hungry for it. You see it there when Tipp came back at us, Limerick came back, even Waterford challenged us very strongly. The players, they stood up, they were the ones who performed and who were vital in the second half in pulling results out.”

Similar to Clare, Meyler has opened the floor to the players to lead and they have responded, says Murphy.

“They’re constantly looking for feedback and a lot of credit has to go to John Meyler for that because he has encouraged a learning environment.

“It’s building on what Pat Ryan brought in last year. That was probably the key thing — we weren’t going to come in and just completely change the game-plan or the philosophy or anything like that.

“A lot of these guys are young guys who are coming up but there would be a few experienced heads like Patrick Horgan and what we try and encourage is that environment where Hoggie can be constantly talking to the younger guys and just giving them little titbits and that has probably been the strength of the team.”

Murphy’s praise for Kingston is high as it is for another former Cork manager Denis Walsh who discovered Seamus Harnedy.

I remember talking to Denis Walsh when he was manager back along. Denis deserves a lot of credit, he spotted him. It helped that he is down in that area.

“He’s down in Ballynoe, which would be close to Seamus’ club. He knew he had a gem in Seamus. The one thing about him is that he has improved and his performance out there, he’s captain but we have collective leadership. He was exceptional.”

