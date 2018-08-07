Forde: Leaders stood up when pressure was on

By Eoghan Cormican and John Fogarty

Galway selector Francis Forde hailed the leadership of the players — and Joe Canning in particular — in their defeat of Clare in Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay on Sunday.

“In fairness to our lads, when the pressure was really on towards the end, we had incredible leaders standing up, who continued to do the right thing. Joe Canning, I can recall, seemed to be carrying the Clare team on his back and not getting a free, but that determination was there in him that he was going to get to another All-Ireland final. That is what carried him through,” Forde told Galway Bay FM.

Forde also hinted at their frustration with referee Fergal Horgan. “[Clare] were probably better than us on breaks, being honest about it. You’d look at the ball going into our forwards and you’d see a hand on the shoulder. We were just not getting anything out of it, not getting that break that, maybe, we needed from the referee, as well, at crucial stages,” said Forde.

Unlike their run to glory in 2017, Forde said there was a strong emotional element to their performances in both the drawn and replayed encounters.

Last year, we didn’t rely too much on the emotional side of it. It was very much the process of it and sticking to the game plan.

“The exception to that was Tony Keady, obviously, on the run into the final.

“That game [against Clare] and last week was more about the emotion and just being willing to die for it.”

The Galway selector was fulsome in his praise of the players and the manner in which they readied themselves between the drawn game and replay.

“These lads, physically, did everything in their power to get themselves right for the game. Then, mentally, there is an awful lot to take in with regard to analysis. Draining, is what you’d say, but that is where our lads’ experience is really valuable, in that they can absorb that information, process it, and be ready to go within the week, that is massive. It is taxing on all of us. The character of the lads shone through in the last week.”

Captain David Burke hailed their consistency in digging out tight results. This was the fourth successive year where Galway have been involved in an All-Ireland semi-final where the verdict was decided by a point. In three of those (2015, 17 and 18), they came out on top. They are also 13 championship games unbeaten.

“Last week, I came off in extra-time and I was delighted to see the character of the lads. There again in the last 10 minutes of the replay, the lads were savage. The biggest thing we have built is trust in the whole thing. Every lad that will come on will do their job. You can see that last week and you can see it today. Everyone just does what they can for the group and leaves it on the field. There is savage unity. We’ve shown that over the last 18 months to two years. We’ve built up a big consistency in our group and you’d have to be delighted with that, the way we are playing.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan Glynn believes that “ if everybody puts it in, we will get the rewards.” The 25-year-old exhibited a deft piece of skill and strength to bring down Joe Cooney’s delivery and pounce one-handed for Galway’s first-half goal in what was his third straight start of the campaign.

Last season Glynn was based in New York, but he insisted that this didn’t lessen or damage his preparations compared to this season.

“We were well prepared last year,” he pointed out when asked about his current living arrangements compared to 2017.

The management has done a serious job with us. We’re always prepared and I’m just happy to be there now.

While David McInerney got the better of him towards the end of the game in Thurles, Glynn was still able to catch and lay off a point for Niall Burke and his presence has been telling against markers like him, Patrick O’Connor, Seadna Morey and Pádraig Walsh in recent weeks.

“I’m doing alright now, but every lad is doing his bit,” he says. “It’s all about that, it’s all about the team. If everybody puts it in, we will get the rewards.”

Limerick have an extra week’s break on Galway, but the Ardrahan man is only digesting the fact he and his team-mates are one step away from defending their crown.

I’m just happy to get into a final. I’m just happy to get there. I haven’t thought about Limerick or anybody else. It was all about Clare and winning. They were some side there and thank God we got over them. We’ve Limerick next, but we’ll worry about them after this.

The hope is to have Gearóid McInerney and John Hanbury fit for the final.

“You want everybody back in. We’ll push to get all the boys right. It’s about recovery now. You’re not going to get much fitter than we are now, so it’s about getting the bodies right.”

Glynn admits he feared what might have happened had Sunday’s replay gone to extra-time.

“It was tough stuff. We were lucky to come out the good end of it. Bodies were tired on both sides. It was lucky that we did it in within the 70 minutes. God only knows how it would have ended up had it gone into extra-time.”

