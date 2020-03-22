News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football transfer rumors: Who will be playing for your club this time next year?

Football transfer rumors: Who will be playing for your club this time next year?
By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 07:03 AM

What the papers say

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “eager” to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho back to England, the Evening Standard reports. But the England winger is also wanted by Chelsea, with former Blues captain John Terry quoted in the paper as saying the 19-year-old would be a “great addition” at Stamford Bridge. Sancho previously played in the north-west as part of United rival Manchester City’s youth team.

Staying at Old Trafford and United have held talks with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar, according to the Manchester Evening News which cites ESPN. The France midfielder has played just 88 minutes of football since December under Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who has said the 24-year-old has “not met the expectations set for him”. But the Red Devils will have to compete with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be leaving London (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be leaving London (John Walton/PA)

Italian giants Inter Milan could scupper United’s plans to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal. Metro cites Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport as saying the Serie A side want to sign the 30-year-old striker as a replacement for Argentina international Lautaro Martinez, 22, who is being courted by Barcelona and Chelsea. Barcelona are also said to be interested in Aubameyang.

Aubameyang should be replaced at Arsenal by Burnley striker Chris Wood, according to the Daily Star. The paper reports Wood could offer the Gunners some needed threat in the air.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: Metro cites ESPN as saying Inter Milan want to sign the 33-year-old Chelsea  and France forward.

PSG want to keep Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes (Adam Davy/PA)
PSG want to keep Kylian Mbappe at Parc des Princes (Adam Davy/PA)

Kylian Mbappe: Paris Saint-Germain will use the suspension of football due to the pandemic to convince the 21-year-old France attacker to extend his deal beyond 2022, Marca reports.

READ MORE

Paddy Barnes: If you ignore coronavirus advice you will kill people

Chris WoodDiego SimeoneJadon SanchoKylian MbappeLautaro MartinezOlivier GiroudPierre-Emerick Aubameyang

More in this Section

Manchester clubs donate £100,000 to food banks during coronavirus pandemicManchester clubs donate £100,000 to food banks during coronavirus pandemic

The GAA emoji quiz III: How many goalkeepers can you name?The GAA emoji quiz III: How many goalkeepers can you name?

Sport-by-sport look at the international impact of the coronavirus outbreakSport-by-sport look at the international impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Lewis Hamilton self-isolating but showing no symptoms of coronavirusLewis Hamilton self-isolating but showing no symptoms of coronavirus


Lifestyle

Ciara McConnell meets Ireland’s most stylish daughters on how their mother’s fondness of fashion inspired them.Like mother, like daughter: unforgettable fashion advice

Our top chefs pay tribute to their mums, and recall the meals that inspired their careers.Just like Mammy used to make: top chefs pay homage on Mother's Day

Comfort food means different things to different people, so much depends on your upbringing and the culture in which you grew up. Pleasant memories build over time to make certain foods seem more relaxing and soothing than others.Michelle Darmody: comforting baked treats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »