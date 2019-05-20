NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Football rumours from the media

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 08:04 AM

What the papers say

After winning the domestic treble, Manchester City appear ready to hand boss Pep Guardiola a bumper deal to keep him at the club for at least the next five years. According to the Sun, the 48-year-old – who still has two years remaining on his current contract – could see his annual salary rise from £15million to £20million.

Sticking with Manchester City and Ilkay Gundogan looks set to commit his future to the club, the Mail reports. The midfielder is reportedly hoping to re-open negotiations to extend his time at the Etihad Stadium beyond 2020.

Meanwhile, with Vincent Kompany’s departure confirmed, City are turning their attention to Harry Maguire, the Mail says. It is reported the Leicester and England defender is Guardiola’s top pick to replace his former captain, but the Foxes are likely to be reluctant to sell.

Fue una temporada muy complicada, pero ellos los fans, son los únicos que se merecen unas disculpas, te apoyan siempre a pesar de todo por este club. En lo personal, no jugué todo lo que esperaba, me lesioné de cosas que nunca me habían pasado. Hay cosas internas que la gente y periodistas hablan sin saber. Siempre fui profesional en todo sentido, ofrezco disculpas a los fans 🙏🏽 por no estar peleando cosas importantes, siendo que somos el Manchester United. Jugadores y Staff saquemos conclusión, si hicimos lo correcto y entregamos lo mejor de cada uno por esta camiseta... Estoy seguro que el Manchester United, volverá a ser el club, que algún día fue, con el señor Alex Ferguson. ⬇️ 🙏🏽 It was a very tough season...the fan are the ones who deserve an apology as they always support you no matter what happens. Personally, I didn’t perform as much as I was expecting because of unpredictable injuries. Press and people were speculating of things that were not even true. I was always a professional in all aspects. I apologise to the fans 🙏 for not be able to achieve our goals,Nevertheless we are Manchester United! Players and Staff are questioning if we were doing the right thing and if we were giving our best for this football shirt ... I'm certain that Manchester United one day will return to be the club, as it was in the old days with Mr. Alex Ferguson. 💪🏽....

Alexis Sanchez’s tumultuous time at Manchester United could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, The Sun reports. It is thought the 30-year-old will return to pre-season training early to overcome a disappointing campaign plagued by injury and make a head-start for next term, with the Chilean thought to be targeting a move overseas.

Yannick Carrasco: Arsenal have been given a boost in their bid to sign the Belgian midfielder, who plays for Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, after the 25-year-old hinted he is eyeing a return to Europe, The Sun says.

William Saliba: Manchester United and Arsenal have the 18-year-old St Etienne defender in their sights, Goal reports, as both sides look to strengthen their options.

- Press Association

