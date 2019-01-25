Football rumours from the media

NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Friday, January 25, 2019 - 06:51 AM

Juan Mata may be on his way out of Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror reports. Mata has scored twice in 15 league appearances in the current campaign but is out of contract at the end of the season, with Arsenal, Juventus, Paris St Germain and Barcelona all interested in taking on the 30-year-old, the paper adds.

Another potential arrival at the Emirates Stadium comes in the form of Christopher Nkunku from PSG. The Gunners are looking to land Denis Suarez from Barcelona but the French youth international is in their sights, the Daily Mirror says.

Fulham’s Aboubakar Kamara looks to be on his way out of the club (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Aboubakar Kamara is on his way out of Craven Cottage following an arrest at Fulham’s training ground. The Sun reports the London side want to offload the 23-year-old as soon as possible, while the Guardian says Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor are interested.

Yannick Bolasie is looking for a way out of Everton during the current transfer window after accepting he has no future at Goodison Park, the Daily Mail says.

Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their attack with the signing of Everton’s Cenk Tosun, according to the Daily Mail.

Carl Jenkinson: Burnley, West Brom and Ipswich are interested in the 26-year-old Arsenal defender, the Daily Mirror says.

Sandro Tonali: Liverpool have made preliminary contact with Brescia about signing the 18-year-old midfielder, who is also wanted by Roma, Corriere dello Sport reports.

Timo Werner: The 22-year-old is wanted by Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain but has been offered a new contract by current club RB Leipzig, according to Bild.

- Press Association


