News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 07:14 AM

What the papers say

Tottenham and Everton will tussle over the signature of Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the Daily Star says. The club captain is out of contract next summer and the Saints may look to cash in before the midfielder leaves on a free transfer.

Manchester United could make a move for Donny Van De Beek, says the Sun. The Ajax and Holland midfielder has been subject of Premier League interest since breaking through into the first team in the 2016-17 season.

Kai Havertz, second left, could join fellow Germany international Timo Werner at Chelsea (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kai Havertz, second left, could join fellow Germany international Timo Werner at Chelsea (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chelsea are looking to double up on Bundesliga imports and are keen to make a £75m offer for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz, says the Daily Mail. The Stamford Bridge outfit are already expected to bring in Timo Werner when the transfer window opens, with Havertz wanted to replace Willian.

Dani Ceballos would be keen on a move away from Real Madrid, according to the Independent. The 23-year-old has been on loan at Arsenal for the current campaign and has made 24 appearances for the Gunners.

Dani Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Dani Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Adam Lallana is set to sign a new short-term contract at Liverpool to allow him to complete the delayed Premier League season at Anfield, reports the Daily Mail. The midfielder is expected to move to Leicester over the summer, but Tottenham, Arsenal, Burnley and Bournemouth are also interested, the paper adds.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ansu Fati: Manchester United saw a £89m bid for the Barcelona teenager rebuffed and are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in the winger, says Sport.

Marc Roca: Arsenal are leading the pack in the race to sign the 23-year-old from Espanyol, according to the Daily Express.

Max Aarons: North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are both keen on the Norwich right-back, says the Sun.

READ MORE

Hopefully now there’s an end in sight, says Rovers skipper Finn

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Son Heung-min says military service in South Korea was a good experienceSon Heung-min says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Premier League gets all-clear but EFL announces 17 positive coronavirus testsPremier League gets all-clear but EFL announces 17 positive coronavirus tests

Andros Townsend praises 'incredible' Palace and says the hard work starts nowAndros Townsend praises 'incredible' Palace and says the hard work starts now

TransfersTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

O’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protectionO’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protection

Michael Moynihan: Examining the Ring taleMichael Moynihan: Examining the Ring tale

O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anywayO'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anyway

UK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The AthleticUK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The Athletic


Lifestyle

Shelves and bookcases and how we organise them are trending large thanks to video conferencing in lockdown and our curiosity about what’s happening in the background, writes Carol O’CallaghanHow to boost your bookcase credibility

If you've ever been on a YouTube binge, mindlessly watching video after video, and wondered where exactly the clip recommendations are coming from, then the Rabbit Hole is for you.Podcast Corner: Down the YouTube rabbit hole

The late great artist was a regular visitor to West Cork, despite compo culture scuppering plans for him to work on a piece in Ireland, writes Ellie O’ByrneChristo: Rejected in Dublin, loved in West Cork

Despite the Covid crisis, Cork Midsummer Fest has managed to put together a programme of events. Lorraine Maye tells Des O’Driscoll how they managed itLorraine Maye: Re-launching Cork's midsummer festival in a time of Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »