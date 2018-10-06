‘Football can reap rewards of change’ says Seán Boylan

Rule alterations, Seán Boylan saw many over his 23 years in charge of Meath and not once did any of them daunt him.

“I was never afraid of change,” says the four-time All-Ireland SFC winning manager.

“The first four-quarter league, we won it in 1990. The first (league) open draw in ‘94 we were fortunate enough to win it as well.”

As he surveys the five experimental rules released earlier this week, he feels the same - bring them on. A member of the previous playing rules committee, Boylan called for a limit of hand-passes on the first day he sat at the table.

“I love the idea of having to kick the ball after three hand-passes. I proposed something similar at the first meeting when I came on the previous rules committee for the late Davy Billings.

Boylan, though, was keener on the ball not being permitted to be passed behind the halfway line once the attacking team had crossed with it.

“What they’re now proposing is rewarding positive play but the teams who are really good at defensive play you can’t blame them for doing that. However, if you brought something in like in basketball that the ball can’t go back over the halfway line once it has crossed the line that would be beneficial to the game. It would stop attackers acting like defenders.

“There’s nothing worse in that 70-to-75 metre area away from the goal and the ball is going back and forth across the field in hand-passes.

“It’s like playing tag rugby. There’s nobody even touching each other.”

“Why did rugby suddenly become so interesting? It became a contest again. I wouldn’t worry about the number of handpasses once it gets into the opponents’ half of the field.”

In Galway this year, Boylan saw a side that had the potential to break teams only to too often adopt a safety-first approach - one which cost them.

“Instead of going on and having a cut at it they tended to give the ball back. That negativity is not to do with the rules but being ultra-cautious and nearly afraid. There is a risk factor but then there is a trust factor too in having trust in your forwards to win the ball.

“That trust seems to be gone out of the game. You’re talking about trying these rules out in winter time, sure most of the inside forwards have pneumonia waiting for the ball given the way the game is played at the moment.”

An extension of the mark lends itself to International and Australian Rules but the 2006 and ‘08 Ireland manager isn’t fearful that the committee want Gaelic football to grow into another sport.

Instead, he sees it augmenting the number of aerial contests.

“I always felt that the Aussies learned far more from Gaelic football than we learned from them. There was a time when all you had was big men in Aussie Rules but then it became so mobile and they were kicking it through so much.

“The last time Meath won in Leinster, the smallest man was Seamie Kenny and he went into the clouds to catch Graham Reilly’s ball in. In folklore, he would have been 20 feet up in there but small guys can make those marks as well. I think it will lead to a fascinating contest and that to me will lead to the trust in the player up front again.”

Boylan hopes the trial rules quicken the game and address the issue of teams ‘buying time’.

“Frees being taken from the hand, sidelines being taken from the hand, they were brought in to improve the game and the speed of it. There are still ways for teams to buy time and that has to be addressed because people are going to games and the spectacle is being killed.”

As for sin bin, the Meath legend would like to see cynical play also punished on the scoreline.

“My proposal is simple - if it’s a black card, the ball is also brought straight up to the 20m line for a free. Maybe the 10 minutes in the sin bin is too harsh, I’m not sure. If there are two yellows for it, I can understand but the cynicism is something they’re going to have to do something about because players are becoming clever in that aspect of the game.”