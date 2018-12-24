Five of the best volleys this season after Andros Townsend’s 30-yard screamer

We look at five of the best volleys from this season.

1 THE PERFECT VOLLEY

Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) v Manchester City.

Perhaps all Andros Townsend’s 30-yard bolt against City on Saturday lacked was a ping off the underside of a crossbar to match the explosiveness of Tony Yeboah’s legendary wallop against Liverpool.

Arguably, Townsend’s perfect connection was more difficult to accomplish than the Ghanaian’s looper, arrowing past a keeper as good as Ederson.

Townsend absolute SPECTACULAR goal against Manchester City!! pic.twitter.com/DLBRu5oqvs— Tom vdm (@TVDMolen) December 22, 2018

Degree of difficulty: 9

Wow factor: 10

2 OUT-WENGERING WENGER.

Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) v Fulham.

The birth of Unai-ball? Arsenal’s third in the 5-1 win at Fulham was a flowing, Harlem Globetrotters sequence, iced by Ramsey’s audacious backheeled finish. Others in consideration for best team goal: Anthony Martial’s v Cardiff on Saturday and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Leicester.

Degree of difficulty: 8

Wow factor: 9

3 POSTAGE STAMP.

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) v Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge delivered the first of those ‘name on the trophy’ moments for Jurgen Klopp with a late swipe of his left boot that arched over Kepa Arrizabalaga for the leveller. His contribution has been minimal this campaign but that goal alone will stand out, if the great Scouse wait is ended in May.

An asterisk? Would a 6’ 4” keeper have saved it?

Degree of difficulty: 8

Wow factor: 9

4 YOU SHOULD SEE SENIOR...

Junior Hoilett (Cardiff) v Wolves.

Hoilett’s delicious curled winner against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men did get the benefit of a touch off the underside, arcing over Rui Patrício’s grope. Marks off as it wasn’t in the top corner, though Hoilett showed it was no fluke by jinking inside for a similar finish against Watford.

Degree of difficulty: 7

Wow factor: 8

5 OLD-FASHIONED THUMP.

Jean-Michael Seri (Fulham) v Burnley.

Seri let fly with a thunderous effort from well outside the area that ensured keeper Joe Hart’s dive was of the token variety. A textbook top corner ‘worldie’, power and pace.

Your @carling Goal of the Month for August goes to... 🎉 Jean 🎉 🎉 Michael 🎉 🎉 Seri 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aLJPfKGf5o— Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) September 7, 2018

Degree of difficulty: 8

Wow factor: 7