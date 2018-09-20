Five Galway hurlers on minor team of year

All-Ireland champions Galway have five players on the Electric Ireland minor hurling team of the year.

Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipperary manager Eamon, is named at full-forward. The Salthill/Knocknacarra forward was Galway’s top scorer in each of their four championship outings, notching 1-37 in total.

Goalkeeper Patrick Rabbitte gets the nod between the sticks.

All-Ireland final man of the match Shane Jennings is named at full-back, captain Seán Neary is at centre-back, with Dean Reilly accompanying O’Shea in the full-forward line.

Beaten finalists Kilkenny are represented by defenders Jamie Young and Darragh Maher, midfielder Conor Kelly and half-forward Ciarán Brennan. There’s three from Munster champions Tipperary and two from Leinster winners Dublin. Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill, selected at centre-forward, completes the line-up.

The Crecora-Manister sharpshooter ran up 1-54 across Limerick’s seven games.