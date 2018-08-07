Finding new Kerry boss may take ‘months’

The process to find Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s successor as Kerry senior football manager could take up to two months from the time the selection committee is established later this week.

It’s widely agreed that the new man in will have a far greater inheritance than Fitzmaurice did when he took over from Jack O’Connor in August 2012 and officials are keen for a smooth transition in what is a massive strategic decision for Kerry football.

At the same time, they will be keen not to dally too long and add to the uncertainty as AFL clubs are likely to again circle around David Clifford, who starred in his debut senior championship summer.

It’s no surprise that there are several more candidates privately expressing interest or not ruling themselves out of the frame compared to when Fitzmaurice took the helm.

Former senior managers O’Connor, the current U20 boss, along with ex-selector Diarmuid Murphy and current minor boss Peter Keane, have all been linked with the role.

Speaking yesterday ahead of the minors’ All-Ireland semi-final against Monaghan this Sunday, Keane sidestepped the issue.

I’ve an All-Ireland minor semi-final on Sunday and there isn’t another thing in the world, at this stage, worrying me other than that. I was at a game on Saturday and no sooner was I home when I heard the news that Éamonn had departed. Other than that, I know as much as you do.

Keane’s response was just as dismissive when he was informed he was one of the bookmakers’ favourites to take over from Fitzmaurice. “I don’t bet and I don’t follow the logic on it.”

Former county chairman Patrick O’Sullivan, who appointed Fitzmaurice, yesterday praised the Finuge man following his decision to step down on Saturday.

The man has given everything to Kerry and during my time as chairman he did a great job. I know how much Éamonn put into it, how much he wanted to be successful and how much Kerry means to him. I wish him and his family all the best going forward.

Elsewhere, the longest-serving inter-county footballer in the country, Ryan McCluskey has retired. The 37-year-old Fermanagh defender, who made his SFC debut against Donegal in 2001, announced: “To the numerous managers, back-room teams and teammates it’s been one hell of a pleasure. To all the fans of the green and white keep believing. We will get there. Thanks for your faithful support.”

