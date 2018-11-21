Few people loved golf as much as Loyal Goulding

By Charlie Mulqueen

The death has occurred, at the age of 89, of Loyal Goulding, Ardmahon House, Well Road, Cork, and one of the great characters of Cork and Irish golf for many years.

Born in Rosses Point, Co Sligo, in August 1929, he came to Cork in the early 1950s. He worked for the Bank of Ireland and became one of the best-known members of Cork Golf Club whom he served faithfully on the golf course and also in the committee room.

One of his proudest days came at Royal Portrush in 1976 when he won the crucial point in defeating the home club in the final of the Irish Senior Cup. He was up against Johnny Faith, an Irish international and winner of the North of Ireland Championship over the Dunluce links.

The finals had been held over from the previous year because of the troubles in the North of Ireland but Goulding was undaunted and beat Faith by 3 & 1. He had won his semi-final against Michael Canavan of Hermitage. The other members of the Cork side were Denis O’Sullivan, Norman Baker, Dave Kiely and Noel Lehane.

A stunning photo of our esteemed member Loyal Goulding on the introductory page of the beautiful book, 18 Greatest Irish Golf Holes. pic.twitter.com/mSx2JdlkAG— Cork Golf Club (@CorkGolfClub) November 28, 2017

Few people loved the game of golf as much as Loyal Goulding. He served as captain of Cork GC in 1968/’69 and enjoyed nothing more than his many visits each April to Augusta National for the Masters having developed a close friendship with Charlie Yates, a famous Augusta member.

Loyal Goulding was predeceased by his wife Maryon and is survived by his children Trish, Brian, Aidan, Niall (Irish International golfer) and Aidan.

The family home in Ardmahon House will be open to family, friends and visitors on tomorrow (Thursday) from 2:00 p.m. to 4.00 p.m. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday from Jerh. O’Connor Funeral Home, Boreenmanna Road to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballinlough.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday. Funeral afterwards to St. Finbarr’s Cemetery.