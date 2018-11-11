Home»Sport

Fermoy victorious in AIB Munster club IFC semi-final in Templetouhy

Sunday, November 11, 2018 - 03:45 PM

Fermoy 2-6 - 0-8 Moyne-Templetuohy

By Therese O’Callaghan

Victory for Fermoy in the AIB Munster club IFC semi-final at Templetuohy today.

The Cork champions booking their place in the final against Kerry’s Kilcummin in two weeks.

Lucky for Fermoy they did all the work in the first-half, because, incredibly, they failed to score for the entire second-half. In last weekend’s semi-final, they didn’t score until 22 minutes after the restart, so they will need to rectify this ahead of the provincial showdown.

Moyne-Templetuohy finished with 12 men. However, this was not an unsporting contest – all sending offs came during the final minute-plus four of stoppage. First to go was Niall Russell who received two yellow cards, while there were red cards for Thomas Hamill and Martin Kelly for incidents.

Fermoy, who lined out minus Tomás Clancy and Ruairi O’Hagan were quickly into their stride after Shane Aherne netted in the sixth minute, his powerful finish coming after a splendid move involving Martin Brennan and Alan O’Connor.

A second goal, this time from Brennan approaching half-time that will have disappointed the Moyne-Templetuohy defence, helped establish a half-time lead of 2-6 to 0-3.

The home side, forced to play without their injured centre-back Pearse Meade, playing into the teeth of a strong wind, had points from John Hassett, Tom Meade and Conor Bowe.

By the three-quarter mark, Moyne-Templetuohy had reduced the lead, 2-6 to 0-6 They had further scores from Diarmuid Leahy and Hassett (2) but they badly needed a goal.

Fermoy hung on to claim the win.

Scorers for Fermoy: M Brennan and S Aherne (1-0 each), L Coleman (0-1 45m, 0-1 free) and K Morrison (0-2 each), A O’Connor (free) and D Dawson (0-1 each).

Scorers for Moyne-Templetuohy: J Hassett (0-3 frees), T Meade and C Bowe (0-2 each), D Leahy (0-1).

Fermoy: L Coleman; P Clancy, J Daly, R Morrison; P Murphy, D O’Carroll (Capt), A Baragry; R McEvoy, J Hutchings; S Aherne, P De Róiste, D Dawson; M Brennan, A O’Connor, K Morrisson.

Subs: R O’Callaghan for A O’Connor (50), A Aherne for J Hutchings (54), E Clancy for D Dawson (60).

Moyne-Templetuohy: J Leahy; E Gorman, C Ely, J Grady; T Hassett (Capt), D Leahy, L Everard; T Hamill, J Bergin; D Lowe, C Bowe, T Meade; D Fogarty, J Hassett, O Lloyd.

Subs: B Kelly for D Lowe (35), N Russell for O Lloyd (38), M Ryan for E Gorman (55), M Kelly for J Hassett (59).

Referee: Alan Kissane (Waterford).


