Feels like home as Nenagh chase glory in Thurles

Munster pennant holders Nenagh are just one step from a second AIG Pierce Purcell Shield in three years as they bid to become the province’s eight successive All-Ireland champion in the competition, playing so close to home, at Thurles today.

The Thurles Team winners of the AIG Pierce Purcell Shield Munster Pennant during the Munster Finals of the AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield and AIG Pierce Purcell Shield at Killarney Golf Club, Killarney, Co Kerry in July 2017

On a day of disappointment for Munster’s Barton Shield winners Kinsale, Nenagh brought some cheer for the host province as the AIG National Cups and Shields finals got underway in their home county of Tipperary.

The 2016 All-Ireland champions ousted Leinster kingpins Newbridge 4-1 in the 11+ handicappers’ foursomes competition to set up a final today with Connacht’s Athlone, who accounted for Ulster’s Ballyclare in the other Pierce Purcell semi-final and are chasing a first All-Ireland at this level.

Nenagh are chasing a second crown this year having won the GUI Four-Ball Championship this summer and their Pierce Purcell captain Paddy Peters said the pairs formats are in the fabric of the club.

It’s all about matchplay in our club. We run a Winter League at home and there is murder. Is it competitive? Is it what! Everybody is used to playing matches,” Peters said.

“We play matchplay all the time. If lads turn up in the evening, they’ll make up a fourball, whereas other clubs will just play singles or matchplay. That’s how it goes.” Beating Kildare club Newbridge yesterday settled some nerves, Peters admitted.

“It was a good win. I am very happy. We were a bit apprehensive coming in here. Little things go wrong on every team and we had problems coming in I won’t go into it but it righted itself today.

“We have just two lads from the team that won in 2016, David Hickey and Pat J Hogan. Most of them are playing the Jimmy Bruen this year and this year’s team will be playing the Bruen next year.

“We have no kids on the team. The youngest is in his 30s and Pat Ryan, who is 74, was out in the third match. They were called in.”

To be in with a shout of a national pennant in Thurles was special, the Nenagh man said.

“We are neighbours here and Thurles Golf Club has been very good to us. They put a few lads together and invited us over for a practice match, which was a great help. And they gave us information about the places to come in from and how to play the course.

Some of the lads have played the course five or six times by coming here for the Open days and made use of it that way. It’s very seldom you get an opportunity like this with the club next door hosting the All-Irelands.

“We beat Thurles in the Munster semi-final and they were disappointed. They would love to have been in the All-Ireland at home but we just pipped them. “

The Pierce Purcell is last out on day two at Thurles with the first of the five foursomes pairings off at 10:35. It is preceded by the Barton Shield decider at 10:15, when Kinsale’s conquerors Dundalk go head-to-head with Athenry.

Leinster champions Dundalk, spearheaded by world number 59-ranked amateur and Ireland international Caolan Rafferty, dispatched the Munster pennant holders by 10 holes with Rafferty and partner Eoin Murphy, a boys international in 2017 and 2018 following Aaron Grant and Conor Curran’s five-hole win over Gary Ward and Keith Fitzpatrick with a similar-sized margin of victory over Kinsale’s Cathal Butler and Eric Rumley.

“We just went out and said do what we have been doing for the last number of years,” Rafferty said. “We have come close and won nothing but this year we got over the line (in Leinster) and have been playing really good golf.

We gel really well as a team which is needed to get to these levels. We are so comfortable playing with each other. Hopefully, we keep going and do what we have been doing, playing our own game which is the big thing. It is very hard to do in foursomes at times.

Connacht champions Athenry got by without one of their Connacht interprovincial representatives David Kitt, currently representing Ireland at the Youth Olympics in Argentina to see off Ulster champs Clandeboye by seven holes.

Yesterday’s results

AIG Barton Shield semi-finals: Dundalk bt Kinsale 10 holes Aaron Grant & Conor Curran bt Gary Ward & Keith Fitzpatrick 5 holes; Caolan Rafferty & Eoin Murphy bt Cathal Butler & Eric Rumley 5 holes.

Athenry bt Clandeboye 7 holes Joe Bernie Jnr & Louis O’Hara bt William Russell & Karl Eccles 5 holes; Darren Leufer & Allan Hill bt Graeme Laird & Scott Miller 2 holes.

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield semi-finals: Athlone 3 Ballyclare 2; Ian Holmes & Eamonn Higgins lost to Jason Thompson & David Carmichael 3&2; Michael Ryan & Denis Earley bt John Greer & Gerry McCullough 1 hole; Liam Browne & Denis Hellen bt James Scott & Colin McGookin 1 hole; Shane Connaughton & John Costello lost to Philip McIntyre & Alan Clelland 4&3; Declan Corcoran & Paul Burke bt Charlie Thompson & Jordan Hagan 19th. Nenagh 4 Newbridge 1; Denis Corrigan & Martin Fogarty bt Robbie Brennan & Thomas Behan 4&2; Gerard Clifford & Tom Quinlisk bt Joseph Byrne & Lorcan Quinlan 4&2; Mark O’Dwyer & Pat Ryan halved with Jason Thorpe & John Lonergan; David Hickey & Martin Reddan bt Michael Donnelly & Francis Mackey 6&5; James Reddan & Pat J Hogan halved with Gavin O’Brien & Ollie McGuinness.

Today’s fixtures

AIG Barton Shield final: 1015 - Dundalk v Athenry Aaron Grant & Conor Curran v Louis O’Hara & Joe Bernie Jnr; Caolan Rafferty & Eoin Murphy v Darren Leufer & Allan Hill

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield final: 1035 - Athlone v Nenagh Ciaran O’Connor & Tadg Mannion v Denis Corrigan & Martin Fogarty; Michael Ryan & Denis Earley v Gerard Clifford & Tom Quinlisk; Liam Browne & Denis Hellen v Pat Ryan & Mark O’Dwyer; Aidan O’Driscoll & John Galvin v David Hickey & Martin Reddan; Paul Burke & Declan Corcoran v James Reddan & Pat J Hogan.

Dundalk see off Kinsale in Barton Shield

Kinsale’s Jimmy Bruen Shield squad can lift spirits in the Cork club today after the seniors came up short in the Barton Shield semi-finals at Thurles Golf Club yesterday.

A successful summer for the club has seen Kinsale win two Munster pennants but that was as far as the glory led for the scratch foursomes pairings in yesterday’s national semi-finals as the Barton Shield team bowed out to Leinster champions Dundalk on the first day of the AIG National Cups and Shields finals in Tipperary.

Now the attention switches to the Bruen, where clubs are represented by five foursomes pairs, each of a minimum combined handicap of 15 and a minimum individual handicap of five. And there is a youthful look to Kinsale with half of the Munster-winning side having risen through the junior ranks: Rhys Reynolds, Robbie Walsh, James Walsh, Keith Webb, and John Whyte.

Whichever club wins the Jimmy Bruen final tomorrow will be collecting their first green pennant and Kinsale will face a semi-final against Ulster champions Lisburn, while the other last-four meeting is between Leinster’s Hermitage and Connacht‘s Tuam.

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield, Thurles Golf Club, Semi-Finals:

Today 0830 Lisburn v Kinsale Chris Budd & Stephen Stewart v Robert Walsh Jnr & Keith Webb; Mark Jamison & Ben Kirkwood v Kevin Crowley & James Walsh; Trevor Murphy & Rodney Scott v Brian O’Neill & Barry Dwyer; Richard Leathem & Stuart Macdonald v Paul Shanahan & Rhys Reynolds; Mark Stewart & Brian Houston v Aidan Cremin & Ruari Dwyer. 0920 Hermitage v Tuam Sean Pardy & Hugh Chambers v Peter Ryan & Ben Carty; Niall Callanan & Shaun Blackburn v Jack Davin & Michael Mulryan; Sean Casey & Garry Beagan v Shane Quinn & Donal Cunningham; Richard Gladney & Louis Hemeryck v Seamus Kelly & Thomas Monaghan; Evan Lester & Fergus O’Herlihy v Rory Donnellan & David Burke.