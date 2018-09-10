Famous day for Murray family while Briege Corkery joins Rena Buckley in record books

Yesterday ended in absolute joy for manager Paudie Murray after Cork cemented their status as the best teams in this year’s senior and intermediate championships. He couldn’t have asked for more from his charges.

It was a huge day for the Murray household as he was joined in management by his brothers Damien and Kevin, and of course his sister Aoife who went up the Hogan Steps to collect the O’Duffy Cup.

There was also the matter of an 18th All-Ireland medal for Aoife’s Cloughduv clubmate Briege Corkery. Although she was confined to a bench role, having been introduced against Tipperary in the semi-final, she equals her friend Rena Buckley’s record.

“It is sweet to do back-to-back titles and to do the double,” said Paudie.

“We worked hard on that for the past few weeks. Tactically we got it right, great credit to Niall Collins [performance analyst].

“It is also great for my parents, a reward for all the work they have done for us. They are gone back down the road to Cork happy.”

“I had my mind made up at the beginning of the year this was it.”

What are the chances of him staying on for three-in-a-row?

A special few weeks for Dublin

Last week it was Stephen Cluxton who raised the Sam Maguire. Yesterday Emer Keenan lifted the Kathleen Mills trophy and next week it will be the turn of their ladies footballers who will defend their title against Cork.

Keenan didn’t start in yesterday’s Premier Junior final because of a cruciate injury she picked up in the Leinster final, but she was happy to play her part from the sideline. The Lucan Sarsfields player was ready when she got the call to come on. Even though it was in stoppage time, she had her say, firing the last point of the match.

The Dublin fairytale continues. Full-forward Aoife Bugler suffered a similar injury, and only returned last month. She netted the most important goal of the hour.

Keenan said watching was not easy. “Now I know what parents and families and friends go through. Your heart is in your mouth the whole time. It is like time goes backwards.” Talking of times past, Ann Colgan was a selector with this victorious side. She was captain of their All Ireland winning senior team in 1984 — the last time Dublin won the title.

Leah weste says it was well worth the wait

Cork finished second best in the last two All Ireland intermediate finals. Sport can be cruel, and you wouldn’t blame anyone for walking away. Leah Weste, from the Ballincollig club and who teaches in Crosshaven Girls NS, thought about it but decided to give it another shot.

“I’m 11 years waiting. The intermediates last won the All Ireland in 2006. I came on to the team the following year. We lost three in a row in ’07, ’08 and ‘09.

“The heartbreak has always been with me. I have a senior medal, but this is my first intermediate medal. I always wanted to come back and try and get the one that went away from us.

“At the start of the season I wasn’t going to come back after the hurt from last year. It took me a long time. I came back at the end of the league when my head was right. It was only because of management and the girls I gave it another go.

“Thankfully, I did, because I don’t think I would ever forgive myself if I walked away.”

They journeyed up by bus from Cork yesterday morning.

“The last few years we travelled up the night before, and our heads were not screwed in. We were playing the occasion. Not playing the match.

“We were up at 6am and met at 7.30am. We met Paudie and the seniors in Dublin. It just settled our nerves. We made the right call with that.”

Cups going home

The Jack McGrath Cup (Intermediate) presented to Sarah Harrington — Jack, who is a member of the Crosshaven club, was born in Fair Hill on the northside of Cork City. He was educated at North Monastery CBS and played hurling with Glen Rovers.

The Kathleen Mills Cup (Premier Junior) presented to Emer Keenan — Kathleen, a holder of 15 All Ireland senior medals with Dublin, was one of the greatest exponents of the game.