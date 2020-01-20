News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
FAI names interim chief executive

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 07:49 PM

The FAI has named businessman Gary Owens as interim chief executive as its hunt for a new permanent boss continues.

It says he has "specialist expertise" in "restructuring, turnaround strategies, and governance", and will take over immediately.

The FAI said: "Gary has a distinguished career in senior management roles in the financial services and technology sectors, including IFG Group, Rainmaker Technologies and Hibernian Group. He has previously undertaken interim CEO roles with Down Syndrome Ireland and Athletics Ireland."

The association thanked Paul Cooke for his "pro bono" work as executive lead in recent weeks.

Mr Cooke is remaining on as a board member with the FAI.

FAI Independent Chairperson Roy Barrett said: “Gary brings a wealth of experience to this interim role and the Board and I look forward to working with him.

"The Board would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Mr. Paul Cooke, FAI Board Member, who at very short notice held the position of Executive Lead on a pro bono basis for the past few weeks, whilst a process to identify and select an interim CEO was underway."

