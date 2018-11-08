FAI hunt Noel King successor

The FAI have not yet identified a successor to Noel King as Ireland U21 manager but former internationals Lee Carsley, Robbie Keane and Damien Duff are among those being linked with either the main job or assistant roles in a new management set-up.

On the back of his latest double success with Dundalk, Stephen Kenny — who is also being widely touted as a future successor to senior manager Martin O’Neill — would also be expected to come under consideration for the vacant position.

One-time Everton midfielder Carsley would be the most experienced candidate at this level. A highly-regarded coach in England, he currently works as an assistant to England U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd. Keane and Duff lack comparable coaching experience but, as two of the best-known Irish players of recent times, would be seen as inspirational figures in any management team.

It’s believed that the FAI will make an external appointment rather than promoting one of their underage international managers to the U21 post. Ideally, the new manager would be installed ahead of the draw for the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign which takes place on December 11 but, with the competitive action not due to get underway until next March, the FAI — who yesterday said the recruitment process would begin “in due course” — do have additional room for manoeuvre as they look to replace the man who was at the helm for eight years.

As he takes up a new role as Player Identification Manager for the FAI, Noel King yesterday reflected on his time in charge of the U21s.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time in the role and was honoured to hold such a distinguished position,” he said. “I enjoyed some fantastic experiences and I am proud to have helped move the team on. I am hugely thankful to all of the players and backroom staff — ranging from coaches, doctors, physios, kit technicians, operation executives, analysts, to media officers — who I was fortunate to work with.

“I take with me some great memories from over the years and moving forward I am excited to continue working with the FAI in the capacity of identifying players.”

FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter said: “Under-21 football is one of the most challenging tiers in international football and Noel has done a very good job to keep Ireland competitive in that environment, continually improving players and the team’s overall ranking.

“Noel has also helped to develop a lot of players, which continues the good work being done along the elite player pathway. I thank Noel for his work with the Under-21s and look forward to continually supporting him in the Player Identification role.”

FAI chief John Delaney said: “I would like to thank Noel for the time and effort that he put into the Under-21s, where he has brought through a number of players.

“Through the years, Noel has held several roles, including a spell as interim manager of the senior team, and I’m sure that he will be successful continuing his work with the player identification programme, which runs within our High Performance unit.”