FA signs three-year deal to use Mitre balls

By Simon Peach

Mitre has signed a three-year partnership with the FA to become official football supplier across all its competitions.

The British football brand’s balls will be used in the FA’s competitions from the start of the 2018-19 season, kicking off with Sunday’s Community Shield clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Mitre Delta Max balls will also be used in men’s and women’s FA Cup, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship, FA Trophy and FA Vase.

Mark Bullingham, the FA Group commercial and marketing director, said: “We look forward to unveiling the first new ball at the Community Shield and to working closely with Mitre to ensure our partnership reaches its full potential.”

City boss Pep Guardiola will be hoping for an improved Mitre ball, having labelled them “unacceptable” after edging past Wolves in the Carabao Cup last season.

The City boss suggested the Mitre Delta was “not a serious ball for a professional game”, leading the English Football League to release a statement defending it.