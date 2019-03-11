NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Everton boss Silva charged with improper conduct by FA

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 06:26 PM

Everton boss Marco Silva could face a touchline ban after being charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

Silva confronted referee Lee Mason and his assistants on the pitch after his side let slip a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Newcastle on Saturday.

He has been charged with a breach of rule E3 and has been given until Thursday evening to respond to the charge.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was given a two-game touchline ban after being found guilty of breaching the same rule last month.

Silva was strongly critical of the officials at the end of the match, insisting that two of Newcastle’s goals were clearly offside.

And he reserved particular criticism for one of Mason’s assistants, telling a post-match press conference: “He is always seeing different things than what is normal.”

- Press Association

