NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

JACK ANDERSON: Even Donald Trump is reflective about the NFL’s future

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Jack Anderson

The aftermath of last weekend’s Super Bowl has been dominated by quarterback Tom Brady’s sixth title and the defensive masterclass planned by New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick, writes Jack Anderson.

Slightly overlooked was Patriots’ Julian Edelman receiving the most valuable player (MVP) award.

Edelman missed the first four games of the regular season due to a doping ban. He had not played any of the previous NFL season due to a knee injury. It appears that during his rehabilitation, he took a prohibited (but still unidentified) substance and was duly suspended.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More in this Section

UCC come from behind to see off UL and collect Collingwood Cup

Cormac Costello's on verge of forcing way into championship starter-zone for Dublin

St Mary's power into Sigerson last four with win over Maynooth

Emiliano Sala's former club seeks payment over transfer to Cardiff - reports

More by this author

Storm over rule changes makes for GAA’s winter of discontent

History repeating as law will leave its mark in 2019

Sport and the law in 2019 — a case of back to the future

Sport offering a mirror to society and its ills


Lifestyle

Junior Brother brings his off-kilter alt folk sound to Cork festival

This is how Brie Larson got strong to play Captain Marvel

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »