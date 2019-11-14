Euro 2020 wrap: England, France, Turkey and the Czech Republic secure qualification

England and the Czech Republic both qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with wins over Montenegro and Kosovo respectively to take the top two spots in Group A.

An emphatic 7-0 home win over Montenegro, including a first-half hat-trick from captain Harry Kane, earned Gareth Southgate’s side the win that took them through and marked the nation’s 1,000th international.

The Czech Republic did it the hard way by coming back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Kosovo but would have to win their final game in Bulgaria on Sunday and make up a deficit of 24 goals to pip England to top spot.

England, who face Kosovo in their final game, raced into a 5-0 lead inside 36 minutes as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened the scoring after 11 minutes.

Two headers from Kane, a Marcus Rashford effort and a close-range shot by the England captain put the Three Lions in control.

Mason Mount’s mishit shot went in off defender Aleksandar Sofranac and Tammy Abraham’s first senior goal for his country wrapped up the win.

The Czechs came from a goal down after Sheffield Wednesday striker Adthe Nuhiu scored a 50th-minute opener for Kosovo.

Goals after 66 and 79 minutes by Alex Kral took the home side through to the finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick inspired Portugal to a 6-0 home win over Lithuania to keep them on course finish second in Group B behind already-qualified Ukraine.

Portugal’s other goals came from Pizzi, Goncalo Paciencia and Bernardo Silva.

Serbia remain a point behind Portugal following a 3-2 home win over Luxembourg as Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in the first half to put them in charge.

Gerson Rodrigues pulled a goal back before Nemanja Radonjic restored Serbia’s two-goal advantage.

But a second Luxembourg goal by David Turpel made for nervous final 15 minutes in Plzen.

In the final round of fixtures on Sunday, Portugal visit Luxembourg while Serbia face the tough prospect of a home meeting with group winners Ukraine.

France and Turkey both qualified from Group H following the latter’s 0-0 home draw with Iceland in the early game.

The draw also kept Iceland on course for a possible play-off spot and they will look to win in Moldova on Sunday while fourth-placed Albania take on France at home.

France went top of the group after struggling to a 2-1 home win against Moldova who took the lead through Vadim Rata after just nine minutes at the Stade de France.

Raphael Varane equalised before an Olivier Giroud penalty with 11 minutes remaining sealed the comeback win.

Albania led at home to Andorra through a Bekim Balaj goal after six minutes but a Cristian Martinez double put the visitors in front.

Rey Manaj ensured a 2-2 draw which keeps Albania three points behind Iceland whose goal difference is three better.