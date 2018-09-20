Eric O’Sullivan ready to lock horns ahead of first Ulster start

By Jim Stokes

Dublin-born Eric O’Sullivan is one of a number of promising exponents of the propping dark arts now in an Ireland system that was once low on front-row forwards.

The 22-year-old loose-head, who came through the Leinster age-group system before moving to Belfast, now looks set for his first start for Ulster when they face the Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow night.

With another very promising academy prospect in Tom O’Toole on the other side of the scrum, things are beginning to look good for the future.

O’Sullivan, who made his senior debut as a replacement against the Scarlets in the first PRO14 game of the new season, is still a bit shell-shocked at his promotion to the senior ranks, but has already shown he’s got the armoury for the modern game.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” said O’Sullivan, who played his club rugby for Trinity while in Dublin.

“It’s been a big change for me, but I’ve been enjoying the experience and the opportunity, and it’s been great training with the seniors.

Hopefully, I’ve been impressing them, and I’ll take advantage of the opportunities when I get them.

Like most props nowadays, he likes the ball in his hand, but has shown that he’s no slouch in the tight, and his defensive chores have been top order during his 68 minutes of action during Ulster’s three-game unbeaten run to top Conference B. He’s certainly happy with the way things are panning out in South Africa.

“I was very happy with how it went last week. We’ve still a lot to work on. I’m still learning my trade in there, but I’m happy with the developments I’m making. I think it just makes it that bit more exciting (being in Bloemfontein). Obviously it was great to get my debut at home at Kingspan, the fans were great that day and it’s something I’ll never forget.

“But I think coming away from home over here, it adds to the challenge, and you feel like your back’s to the wall. You haven’t got the support here, you have to dig in deep and I think it’s a bit more challenging that way. But I’ve enjoyed it so far,” said O’Sullivan, whose girlfriend Fiona Tuite also made her debut on the wing for the Ulster Women’s team three weeks ago.

She made her debut on the Friday and I made mine on the Saturday. It was a big coincidence alright! She was on the wing, well, she was on the bench, but when she got on, she was on the wing. I’ve been telling her to avoid the front row like the plague,” laughed O’Sullivan, who’s not embarrassed to say that he has three pygmy goats as pets.

“I left them with my dad, he’s looking after them back home, and I’m sure my mam is helping him as well!”