News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

England players call on public to keep active during lockdown

England players call on public to keep active during lockdown
By Press Association
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 03:16 PM

Two of England’s top footballers have called on the public to “remain strong” during the coronavirus lockdown.

England players Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold have backed a new campaign to keep people healthy at home.

A new video featuring the players sees them call on people to stay active and “remain positive, remain strong”.

Skipping, dancing and playing active video games are just some steps people can take.

Muscle strengthening, balance training and online exercise classes can also help.

Last week the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the state of a person’s health before they become infected with Covid-19 appears to play a “crucial role” in determining how well they recover.

WHO recommends that adults do at least 30 minutes activity a day, and 60 minutes for children.

The video has been launched as part of a collaboration between WHO, Fifa and the UN to mark the UN’s International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “Fifa is delighted to support both the United Nations and the World Health Organisation in amplifying the #BeActive campaign today, and we are encouraged that the football community is also playing an active role in ensuring the message is understood globally. For the first time ever, we are all on the same team and together, with team spirit and positive energy, we will win.”

WHO’s director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that being active is good for both physical and mental health.

coronavirusCovid-19FifaGianni InfantinoInternational Day of Sport for Development and PeaceMarcus RashfordTrent Alexander-Arnold

More in this Section

Halt to payment for streaming matches sought by Premier League rights holderHalt to payment for streaming matches sought by Premier League rights holder

European Tour postpones June events in Morocco and StockholmEuropean Tour postpones June events in Morocco and Stockholm

‘Stephen Kenny doesn’t set the bar at being average’‘Stephen Kenny doesn’t set the bar at being average’

Tyson Fury believes he will be a ‘different person’ after coronavirus pandemicTyson Fury believes he will be a ‘different person’ after coronavirus pandemic


Lifestyle

Holidays are on hold, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourismA virtual tour of the world: Visit iconic landmarks from the comfort of your armchair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »