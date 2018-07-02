Enda McEvoy: Have Galway digested their own press cuttings?

Four Croke Park lessons

It ain’t easy being champions

At their peak a decade ago Kilkenny made it look the simplest and most natural thing in existence. It is nothing of he sort, as Galway now know.

Here they came up against determined opponents with a gameplan and were suffocated. At no stage, bar the odd moment here and there, did they look like seizing the contest by the throat, and a finishing tally of 0-18 was way below the All Ireland champions’ customary output.

It would be overdoing it to hold that Galway looked like a team who’d read and digested their own press cuttings. They know now one thing they didn’t know last week nonetheless. You’re only as good as your next match.

Goalkeeper Eoin Murphy keeps a close eye on the action as Kilkenny and Galway players battle for a breaking ball during the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park. Picture: Stephen McCarthy

Galway’s goalscoring remains an issue

Micheál Donoghue’s men weren’t a goalscoring machine in 2017. They weren’t even a goalscoring team.

Five games to win the All-Ireland, two goals along the way and no goals on the last four legs of the journey. The five goals they put past Offaly in their championship opener this year suggested a change of approach, but then it was back to familiar white-flag comforts against Wexford (one goal), Kilkenny (one goal) and Dublin (no goal).

It was a case of same old, same old here. Conor Whelan had their only real chance seconds after the restart but put an admittedly hard shot straight at Eoin Murphy, who didn’t have to perform miracles to touch it out for a 65.

Is it stating the obvious to assert that they’ll have to do better next Sunday?

Conor Cooney of Galway in action against Paul Murphy of Kilkenny. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny’s changes paid off

You’ve heard it often enough, that definition of insanity: doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result. The moment the challengers’ XV was announced on Friday night it was clear that their approach yesterday would, understandably, not be a replica of their approach in Salthill.

The presence up front of Richie Leahy, Ger Aylward and Billy Ryan – in for his championship debut and not sighted since being given 32 minutes against Waterford in the National League in February – indicated that Kilkenny had decided to run at Galway and take them wide.

If they lost again, at least it wouldn’t be a case of death by asphyxiation.

The punt clicked. Ryan got on plenty of ball and landed two points. Leahy covered a huge amount of turf. Aylward was less effective but did weigh in with a point in the second half. Who said Brian Cody can’t be flexible when the occasion demands it, as this occasion did?

TJ Reid of Kilkenny is tackled by John Hanbury of Galway. picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Pádraig Walsh will stay where he is

Kilkenny’s lineup was interesting for another reason.

It left scope for Walsh to return to right-half back and Joey Holden to be deployed on the edge of the square.

All year Cody had been wedded to the notion of Walsh at full-back, but the Tullaroan man’s sallies up the field during the second half had helped change the momentum against Wexford at Nowlan Park last month.

As it turned out, Cody wasn’t in the mood to overdo the gambling yesterday. Walsh stayed at full-back and, excepting a late slip that led to a Niall Burke point, had a whale of a match.

He’ll be staying there for the replay.