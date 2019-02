Every Six Nations weekend generates a blizzard of statistics, come hail or shine, writes Peter Jackson.

WINNING HABIT: Wales supporters, dressed as nuns, attend the Six Nations match against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Just 38,700 fans were in attendance, which left another 31,934 empty seats. Picture: Andreas Solaro

They account for every tackle, every break, every set-piece, and every kick — save for the one that left the gaping hole in a touchline hoarding at Murrayfield.

Scotland’s full back may have redefined the meaning of the phrase ‘going the whole Hogg’ in his petulance, but there is another stat which the number-crunchers chose not to mention.