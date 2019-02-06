NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Emiliano Sala's former club seeks payment over transfer to Cardiff - reports

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 05:19 PM
By Steve Neville

Emiliano Sala's former club Nantes are demanding that Cardiff City pay the transfer fee agreed for the player, according to reports.

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson were on board a plane that disappeared over the English Channel on January 21.

Sala in Nantes colours.

A privately funded search located the wreckage this week and investigators have said that work is continuing on the operation to recover the body located in the wreck.

Sala signed for Cardiff for £15m in January from French club Nantes.

Now, BBC Wales reports that Nantes are "threatening legal action if they do not receive a payment within 10 days".

The report says that the transfer fee is due to be paid in instalments over three years.

A Cardiff source told the BBC that they will honour the contract but "not until they have clarified 'all the facts".

Sala had been in France to say goodbye to his teammates in Nantes before departing for Cardiff in the plane when it disappeared.

READ MORE: Emiliano Sala's sister shares heartbreaking photo of striker's dog

Cardiff has paid tribute to Sala since the tragic disappearance, and won an emotionally-charged home clash with Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday – their first game at home since the incident.

City boss Neil Warnock praised his players after the win, which was the club's first of 2019.

"I can’t be more proud. If we didn’t get another point this year, I’d still think the players have been amazing," he said.


KEYWORDS

Emiliano SalaNantesCardiff

More in this Section

Torreira believes Arsenal ‘deserve’ to be playing Champions League football

Van Barneveld keen to make most of last Premier League chance

Ireland denied win as Spain score in last play of the game

Young set to extend Manchester United stay


Lifestyle

6 ways to cover up psoriasis like a pro, as Kim Kardashian West reveals she’s had a flare-up

How to make Chetna Makan’s coconut chicken curry

How to make Chetna Makan’s spicy stuffed okra

Could a 15-minute daily meditation be the key to unlocking your focus?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »