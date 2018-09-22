Edendork threaten to sue over 'defamatory' comment

By Cian Locke

The Edendork club last night warned it will take legal action against any individual or media outlet which levelled accusations against one of its players following the controversial Tyrone SFC game in which Sean Cavanagh was injured.

In a strongly worded statement, the club hit out at commentary on the incident in which Cavanagh suffered concussion and a broken nose.

“Edendork St Malachy’s GAC would firstly like to take this opportunity to wish Sean Cavanagh a speedy recovery following a very unfortunate incident that occurred during Saturday’s championship match,” read the statement.

“We as a club would like to advise that we have been deeply disappointed by the aspersions cast upon our players and club in respect of this incident. It is quite clear that a blind trial by media has occurred in relation to this matter, causing the individual player and the club a great deal of vexation.

“It should be noted that this was a collision that occurred during the course of play and in plain view of the referee and match officials whilst the ball was in play. No sanction or disciplinary action ensued at that time.”

The St Malachy’s club insisted that the incident was purely accidental.

“Edendork GAC would like to state firmly that it is the opinion of the club and individual player that this was an accidental and unfortunate collision and we hold any suggestion to the contrary as being defamatory.

“The club wishes to add that they are gravely disappointed by any media publication linking this incident to an overarching suggestion of an endemic problem of violence in Tyrone football.

“The club warns that the individual player and club are taking legal advice in respect of comments published on social media inferring and expressly stating that this was a deliberate act.

“The player involved states resolutely that this was not an intentional or malicious act but an accident. We as a club support this position and ask that people take a few moments to think before casting any insult or contempt towards the individual player or the club.”