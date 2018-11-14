Eddie Jones: Referees’ meetings a waste of time

By Duncan Bech

Eddie Jones is considering boycotting future World Rugby meetings for coaches and referees after declaring them a “waste of time”.

England were denied victory over New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday after a late try by Sam Underhill was ruled out for offside by referee Jerome Garces following intervention from TMO Marius Jonker.

The call against Courtney Lawes, who had charged down TJ Perenara’s box-kick to give Underhill his opportunity, was borderline and has divided opinion.

Adding to England’s frustration is that at last week’s World Rugby-organised gathering of officials and coaches to discuss key areas of the game, the revised TMO protocol was outlined.

Among the changes is that try-scoring should be an on-field decision made by the referee and that the TMO should only be consulted in the case of a “clear and obvious” infringement, which Lawes’ offside was not.

Jones refuses to condemn the officials, but insists “there is something wrong, somewhere”.

“I don’t think I’ll go to another referees’ meeting in my life. It’s a waste of time,” Jones said.

“The referees have a tough job, tough decisions to make, and all we want in rugby is consistency in decision making. We are happy to take every decision they make, but if we have policies then we have to follow them.

“If we don’t follow them, then what is the point in being involved in those policies and decision making?”

“I would rather just accept it and get on with it. Smile at the end of the game if it doesn’t go our way, know that if it does go our way, it won’t the next time.

“That’s the way it goes, you either get the rub of the green or you don’t. I don’t have any sour grapes at all about the game. You win some, you lose some, and get on with it, but there is something wrong, somewhere.”

A calf injury has ruled George Kruis out of the clashes against Japan and Australia, while Manu Tuilagi is unlikely to be play against the Brave Blossoms at Twickenham on Saturday.

“Manu needs to go at absolutely 100%. You see these games and they are getting so much more physically exacting. You need to be at 100%,” Jones said, who hinted that Dylan Hartley should be available after being replaced at half-time against New Zealand, a thumb problem ending his finest display for England for some time.

“Generally speaking, he is going well. He can work a bit harder. More actions. More tackles, more clean-outs, more carries. He can do more of that, but he’s going well.”