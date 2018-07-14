Éamonn Fitzmaurice not listening to ‘hysterical’ pundits

By Brendan O’Brien

Ten years now since the heavens opened, Croke Park switched on the lights, and Kerry and Galway choreographed an All-Ireland quarter-final flooded with 39 scores and a closing sequence replete with a dramatic late plot twist.

Ten years… It was a game that, even back then, stuck out as something of an anomaly. Football’s embrace of drills and structures and S&C was well-engaged by 2008 and has, as we know, strengthened since into something of a full-on bear hug.

Nobody expects a repeat, when the counties open their Super 8 accounts in Croke Park tomorrow afternoon. Kerry may have scored freely in Munster, in their meetings with Clare and Cork this summer, but they’re not in Kansas anymore.

The wizardry displayed intermittently by Galway, under Liam Sammon a decade ago, has been replaced by a more mechanical and modern form of expression, albeit one that can marry a mean defence with a penetrative attack, when the balance is right.

Éamonn Fitzmaurice knows it won’t be a rerun of 2008. “Well, the weather forecast is good for a while longer, isn’t it? That could be one difference. I dunno what type of game it will be. It will be a tough, physical championship game in Croke Park. In terms of the type of football, that will probably vary throughout the game.

“There will probably be different stages in the game. Galway’s methods have been questioned, but they have been very successful. They are very hard to beat. They have only lost one game this year, against Dublin in a league final. That’s no mean feat.

“As they showed against Roscommon, in the second-half of the Connacht final, if they need to come out and go after a game and play expansively, they can do that, as well, and they have the players to do that. Whatever type of game it develops into, so be it.”

Galway demonstrated that range in the Connacht final defeat of Roscommon, in Dr Hyde Park, last month, when they maintained an excessively tight defensive perimeter, despite playing with a first-half wind, before emerging from their shells after the interval.

or Fitzmaurice, it wasn’t a script all too different from the one written in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park in February, when the Connacht side failed to make the most of the gust at their back, before turning around and doing just about enough in the second 35.

Stand back from it all and it makes for a backdrop with a few shades of grey, rather than the black-and-white depiction of the Tribesmen as a park-the-bus operation. Fitzmaurice has noticed as much.

“The analysis is black and white and it can be knee-jerk and hysterical,” said the Kerry boss. “That’s the nature of that business, as well. You need to be heard, especially as it becomes a more crowded marketplace. A lot of the analysis can be hysterical.

“I don’t think Kevin Walsh is too worried about it. I think he is looking at their results and the way they are performing, how they can improve, and I don’t expect them to change just because X, Y, or Z is giving out about them. That’s not how it works.”

These two have met twice in the championship, both at the quarter-final stage, since singing that sweet siren song together in the rain. Kerry won by seven points four years ago and by eight last year. Same old Galway, we said, not up to it in HQ.

In fairness, they were hardly alone in falling so far short of an opponent at the last-eight staging post in recent times. It used to be said that the All-Ireland really kicked into gear in the quarters. That has been pushed out towards the last four, of late. The hope is that the Super 8s will change all that.

“There will be a lot of even matches in the Super 8s. I expect teams to take points off each other. It will be very competitive. It is positive. Before we start out in it, I always felt it was a positive for teams, in terms of refreshing the championship and bringing a different dynamic.

“The games in the provincial venues are all positives, so it will be good. In terms of the championship so far, there have been good games and bad games and one-sided games, but there isn’t anything new this year in that. The World Cup has been the same. That’s sport.”