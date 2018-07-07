Éamonn Fitzmaurice happy to be at Croke Park, irrespective of opposition

By Brendan O’Brien

Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice insists he would have no problem facing Dublin in Croke Park for a ‘neutral’ Super 8s clash.

Donegal clearly took exception to just that scenario this week. The Ulster champions held talks with the GAA over the anomaly that sees the All-Ireland champions play twice in the venue in the group stage before assenting to their fixture with Jim Gavin’s side going ahead at HQ.

“For the most part, teams look at it as a chance to get a game in Croke Park and it wouldn’t bother us,” said the Kerry manager yesterday. “What would be the alternative? Playing in Parnell Park, maybe? I don’t know. I’m sure there will be little tweaks that will come into it after the first year.

“In fairness to (former GAA director general) Paraic Duffy, when he brought it in at the start he said, ‘Let’s have a look at it for the couple of years and see where it goes’. To be open to those tweaks when it is needed is the thing.”

None of which is Kerry’s immediate concern. Fitzmaurice will attend the All-Ireland round four qualifier between Laois and Monaghan in Navan tomorrow, while members of his management team will be in Portlaoise today to take in the clash of Kildare and Fermanagh.

The winners of both games will join the Munster champions and Galway in Group 1 of the Super 8s. Kerry will get their bid for a place in the final four underway with a clash against Galway in Croke Park tomorrow week, just as the World Cup final kicks off in Moscow. Not ideal, even less so if England make it that far.

The Kerry boss has been here before. In 2002 when playing in a Munster final that overlapped with the World Cup meeting of Ireland and Spain, and in 2006 when a league final clashed with a Munster-Leinster Heineken Cup game.

Something similar occurred earlier this season when his Kerry team faced Kildare in Austin Stack Park on the same evening that Ireland were chasing a Grand Slam title in Twickenham. So, he is far from exercised about this latest crossover.

“I think England have a lot of work to do before they get to that point! The draw is favouring them and everything else but I wouldn’t put my house on it. From a supporter’s view it isn’t ideal but, whether it was two hours before it or two hours after it, we would either be in the bubble getting ready for the game or travelling.”

Fitzmaurice was able to report an encouraging medical update for an arduous run of fixtures that will amount to four games in just five weeks should they meet expectations and qualify for an All-Ireland semi-final.

“Positive. Everyone is back training. Shane Enright is back on the pitch. Probably won’t have enough football played for the Galway game. It is probably coming a bit too soon for him but other than that we are in good stead.

“Of course, that can change over the next two sessions.”