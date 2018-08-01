Éamon Bowen faces All-Ireland clash with COnor McGuigan

Éamon Bowen will lead Munster’s challenge at next weekend’s All-Ireland series at Tullysaran following a comprehensive win over Wayne Callanan in the Munster intermediate final at Kilcorney on Saturday, writes Séamus Ó Tuama

He led from the off and had 50m after three to Cooney’s and was within five metres of a bowl of odds after a brilliant fifth. He was just shy of Coleman’s bridge in a modest six shots, with Callanan just hind in seven, falling a full bowl behind.

Bowen gained a further 15m odds by getting the better of the lofts over the bridge.

Callanan played his next to the right and Bowen punished him with a super eighth to push his lead close to a second bowl. Callanan responded well to Bowen’s two big shots to Cullinane’s to hold the lead at just over a bowl. He closed the gap to just a bowl after a great shot past the novice line, taking advantage of two poor throws from Bowen.

Bowen took command again with a blistering shot on the middle of the road to push his lead to 80m over a bowl. His next was slightly left, but it ran well past the junior line to keep him well over a bowl clear. He beat the finish line in two more to hold his advantage.

In next weekend’s All-Ireland final, he plays Conor McGuigan. The Ulster champion had a very easy win over James Oliver on the All-Ireland course at Tullysaran.

Oliver won the opening exchange, but could take little solace from the rest of the contest.

McGuigan was a bowl clear after just two more throws. He extended that to two bowls after five.

He raised a third bowl well before the finish and Oliver conceded.

Carmel Ryan has to be listed as one of the all-time greats of women’s bowling.

She retained her Munster title against Meghan Collins, one to the new generation of rising stars. That tide of talent has been lapping at Ryan’s toes for the past few years and it is a testament to her talent and resilience that she is still above the high water.

She was toe-to-toe with Collins in the first three of the Munster final at Firmount. Collins gave her an opening when she played her fourth to the left, but Ryan’s bowl broke right just 15m fore. Collins responded with a good fifth which Ryan missed by five metres. Ryan then played a brilliant sixth, but Collins hit back with a better one to beat it by 40m.

Ryan increased the intensity with a brilliant seventh, but Collins beat it by 15m.

Ryan followed with another super shot and this time was rewarded with a narrow three metre lead. Ryan then pushed her lead to 40m with a super shot. Collins misplayed her next. Ryan hit back with a brilliant 10th to sight, which Collins missed by 25m to fall a bowl behind.

Collins knocked the bowl with a great throw from there. Ryan immediately responded with another big one. Collins stood up well to that challenge, but missed the tip by a few centimetres. They both missed the line with their next shots, with Collins edging that exchange to knock the bowl. Collins won the last shots too to save the bowl of odds.

Seán Donnelly is Ulster Junior A champion. He bowled consistently to beat Pete Carr by three bowls at Tullysaran. Carr was in trouble following a very short opening shot, that left him almost a bowl adrift after this second. He struggled to find his rhythm after that. He was almost two down after five to Mary-Ann’s and close to three behind at the Orange Hall.

Jamie Kelleher beat Darragh Dempsey by 40m in the u14 final at Templemartin. Dempsey led the first half, but never by more than 40m. Kelleher hit the front at O’Riordan’s and held sway to the line.

Hannah Sexton bounced back from her All-Ireland U16 defeat to win the Munster U18 final against Aoife Creedon at Killumney. She raised an early bowl of odds, but Creedon knocked it with a great fifth. Sexton restored the bowl with her next shot and held it till playing two massive shots to raise a second bowl.

She plays Geraldine Kiernan in the All-Ireland final. Kiernan put in a storming finish to come from behind for victory over Tiarna McVeigh in the Ulster final.