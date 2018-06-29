Dundalk's Stephen Kenny up for ‘massive’ Cork City game

By James Rogers

The World Cup might be heating up in Russia but the biggest game on this side of Europe will take place in Oriel Park tonight when Dundalk host Cork City.

in a top of the table clash (kick-off 7.35pm, live on RTÉ Two).

When even Stephen Kenny acknowledges that a game is “massive” then you know it’s a big one. The Lilywhites boss has been known to play down the importance of big matches but given the form of both sides and recent history, it would be no surprise if the head-to-head battles between Dundalk and Cork determine this year’s league title.

The Lilywhites have been in scintillating form and Kenny is anxious for them to kick on now after the break as they have done in previous years.

“It is massive,” said Kenny.

“It’s an important game but it’s one we’re capable of winning. The players are in good form at the moment and we can approach the game with confidence.

“We’ve eight straight victories and we’re playing well. I think with the World Cup on at the moment the focus is not so much on the league but we want a passionate home support to get behind us because we’re trying to do something historic, something no one in Dundalk would have thought imaginable which is to win four leagues in five years.

“The players are looking to keep the winning run going. In the mid-season break for the last few years we’ve kicked on from it but we’ve a tough game against Cork.”

Aside from captain Stephen O’Donnell, Kenny has reported a clean bill of health following the return from a training camp in Spain.

He admits though that the game “is a bit early” for John Mountney, sidelined in recent weeks. “We only had four days away but it was good. It helps focus the mind and reinvigorate everyone.”

Cork are a point clear going into tonight’s game but Kenny doesn’t believe most of the pressure is on Dundalk.

“It’s not the way I read it,” he said. “I know people might read it that way but I look at the bigger picture. We’re in a great position and the players are getting better.

“Our record in the league over the last five years against Cork has been very favourable. We’ve certainly won more than we’ve lost. We’ve had three years of winning the league, Cork won it last year and we’re neck and neck now.

“Every week we put ourselves under pressure to get results but I think that’s the mentality of the team and that’s why they’ve been so successful and that doesn’t change this week.”

