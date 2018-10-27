Dundalk sweat on Hoban fitness for FAI Cup final against Cork City

Bohemians 1 - 1 Dundalk

By Dave Donnelly

Dundalk face a nervy eight days ahead of Sunday week’s FAI Cup final against Cork City, as top scorer Patrick Hoban limped out of their 1-1 draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

The striker endured a difficult evening’s work as the Lilywhites laboured to a fortunate point, before he hobbled off late after going down awkwardly as Daniel Cleary fired in Dundalk’s equaliser.

Dinny Corcoran had given the home side a deserved lead early on and hit the post in the second half, as Bohs rued missing a string of chances either side of the break.

The home side began to assert their control on proceedings as the half wore on and they had the first clear chance of the game after 20 minutes.

Keith Ward picked out Daniel Kelly peeling off the back of Dane Massey and he volleyed first-time across goal, but Keith Buckley couldn’t connect and the ball ran wide of the post.

Buckley found his touch two minutes later, however, with devastating effect as he put the opening goal on a plate for Corcoran. The midfielder skinned Massey with a deft touch on the right and drove infield before playing an early low ball into the six-yard box for Corcoran to stroke home.

And they would have doubled their lead on the half hour were it not for an outstanding double save from Gary Rogers, first denying Ward and then smothering the rebound from Kevin Devaney.

Bohs picked up where they left off when the sides returned for the second half and a flowing move saw Ward play a disguised pass through for Corcoran and the striker was denied his second by the woodwork.

Dundalk did get an equaliser 13 minutes from time as Michael Duffy’s corner was attacked by Daniel Cleary, and his diving header had too much power for Shane Supple.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender (Rob Cornwall 75), Dan Casey, Ian Morris, Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley, JJ Lunney, Keith Ward (Eoghan Stokes 84); Daniel Kelly (Dan Byrne 90+1), Kevin Devaney, Dinny Corcoran.

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; Stephen O’Donnell (George Poynton 58), Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGrath; John Mountney (Ronan Murray 72), Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 80).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).