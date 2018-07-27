Dundalk stay in Euro hunt after bizarre night

By James Rogers

Dundalk 0 AEK Larnaca 0

Dundalk have given themselves every chance of progressing to the third qualifying round of the Europa League after a scoreless draw with AEK Larnaca at Oriel Park last night.

While Stephen Kenny’s side will perhaps feel they could have taken a lead to Cyprus next Thursday they will know that either a win or score draw in the second leg will be enough to see them progress.

That’s something the SSE Airtricity League leaders will certainly back themselves to do having scored in 10 of their 11 European away matches under their current boss to date.

The Louth men certainly weren’t overawed by their opponents and created the better openings throughout with Michael Duffy clipping the outside of the post in the first half and testing goalkeeper Tono Ramírez numerous times.

Kenny will be happy in the knowledge that his side’s pace can cause the Cypriot cup winners problems and while he would have been happier with a win he may be content that his side finished the game with the full complement.

Referee Harald Lechner took centre stage on the night, even producing a red card to Pat Hoban on 74 minutes for a second bookable offence when the striker had yet to be booked. It summed up the Austrian official’s display when he had to rescind the red card seconds later.

In a game of few chances Dundalk were unlucky not to take the lead on nine minutes. Hoban showed superb strength to hold off Joan Truyols, allowing Duffy to break but unfortunately for the Louth men his curling effort shaved the outside of the right hand post.

The visitors had a rare opening on 23 minutes when Apostolos Giannou pulled the ball back to Joan Tomás in the box. His initial shot was blocked by a superb challenge from Hoare while his follow up was blazed over.

The only chance of note after that was a Brian Gartland header on 43 minutes that he couldn’t get enough power on to trouble Tono Ramirez.

Andoni Iraola’s side did go close to taking the lead within three minutes of the restart. Acorán’s free to the back post was kept alive by Ivan Trickovski with Giannou denied at point blank range by Rogers.

Patrick McEleney was introduced midway through the half for the first time since returning to Dundalk from Oldham Athletic and he almost made an immediate impact on 70 minutes when he teed Robbie Benson up for a shot to the left of the area that he couldn’t direct goalwards.

After the Hoban red card incident, Dundalk then had another great chance on 76 minutes when Benson played Duffy in behind Igor Silva only for the Derry man to fire tamely at Ramírez.

Duffy then had another big chance three minutes later when he burst clear from his opposite number Larena to blast a shot from the edge of the box but Ramírez got down to make a fine save.

Substitute Nacho Cases tested Rogers with a curling effort shortly but it was Dundalk who had the better of the closing chances with McEleney teeing up Hoban for a shot two minutes from the end that the striker couldn’t keep down.

It’s still all to play for next week. Don’t write Dundalk off.

DUNDALK FC: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Massey (Jarvis 80); Shields, Benson; Connolly (Murray 84), McGrath (McEleney 67), Duffy; Hoban.

AEK LARNACA: Ramirez; Siliva, Truyols, González; Acorán, Larena (Nacho Cases 83), Tomás (Tete 62), Hevel, Ioannou; Trickovski, Giannou (Roushias 90).

Referee: H Lechner (Austria).