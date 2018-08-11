Dundalk quench Cobh dream of another upset

By Ciarán Tallan

The Ghost of St Colman’s Park did not come back to haunt the Lilywhites, as Dundalk exerted their dominance on their First Division counterparts to progress to the next round of the FAI Cup.

Following the shock defeat by the team some 17 places below them in the SSE Airtricity League, dumping them out of the EA Sports Cup in the semi-final, Stephen Kenny was acutely aware that another such defeat would be difficult to fathom. His players ensured there would be no repeat.

In a first half that saw chances created, but very few with cutting edge, Dundalk could have began their cup campaign with a dream start, as Michael Duffy got in behind the Cobh defence, but his effort was well saved by Adam Mylod.

Cobh quickly regained their composure and Stephen Henderson’s charges took the game to Dundalk, Jaze Kabia outmuscling Daniel Cleary and hitting a powerful shot which an Rogers outstretched gathered on the second attempt.

Cobh’s Shane O’Connor went close, but Ramblers were punished, as Ronan Murray opened Dundalk’s account on 31 minutes. Michael Duffy, who was dangerous throughout, sent an inviting ball into the six-yard area and Murray stabbed home.

Dundalk doubled their lead early in the second half, as Jamie McGrath latched onto a Dean Jarvis cross and cleverly slotted the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Michael Duffy tried to get in on the act, to put the tie beyond Cobh, only for his effort to go wide of the post.

Cobh’s Denzil Fernandes burst down the right, but his effort was well saved.

Dundalk raised the intensity again, Daniel Cleary’s goal bound effort being well saved by Mylod.

Dundalk brought on Dylan Connolly, looking to stretch the Cork side, before Ronan Murray put all good intentions of a Cobh comeback to bed with a late goal as Sean Gannon sent a cross with pace into the area and the onrushing Murray was on hand to send the ball past Mylod to put the tie to bed.

Dundalk:

Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Dean Jarvis, Ronan Murray, Karlos Chvedukas, Michael Duffy (Dylan Connolly), Robbie Benson (Dane Massey), Georgie Kelly (Sam Byrne), Jamie McGrath.

Cobh Ramblers:

Adam Mylod, James McSweeney, Ian Mylod, Ben O’Riordan (Craig Donnellan), Kevin Taylor, Gordon Walker, Stephen Christopher (Stephen Kenny), David Hurley (Cian Leonard), Jaze Kabia, Shane O’Connor, Denzil Fernandes.