Dundalk only halfway there, warns cautious Stephen Kenny

By James Rogers

Dundalk FC represent the League of Ireland’s best hope of a European victory this week as they host Levadia Tallinn in Oriel Park this evening (Oriel Park, 7.45pm) but manager Stephen Kenny warns their job remains only half done.

Dylan Connolly’s 53rd-minute strike has given the SSE Airtricity League leaders a 1-0 lead from last week’s first leg in Estonia and while that has put the Louth men in the driving seat, manager Stephen Kenny is aware there is work still to be done if they’re to set up a second round tie with Cypriots AEK Larnaca in seven days’ time.

“We respect Levadia Tallinn and we respect that it’s only half-time at the moment, and it’s only 1-0 so there’s a match still to be won and we’re going to have to earn the right to win it. There’s no question about that,” Kenny said.

Asked about the other Irish side’s results in Europe, Kenny responded: “Whatever other clubs do is irrelevant to us. We’re forging our own identity. We’ll never go on the pitch and surrender possession and feel inferior to anyone but at the same time we never underestimate anyone either. We’re not a level where we can underestimate any team in Europe such is the rise in standards throughout Europe. You have to earn the right to win every game.

“Levadia started very well in the first 20 minutes last week and we needed to see that out but once we did we controlled a lot of the game but we’re certainly not underestimating them tomorrow because we understand there is still very much a game to be won. We’ve seen comments from Sander Puri, who has played in the league a long time and who is an Estonian international, and he sees it as a 50/50 tie so we have to respect that and go and do ourselves justice and put in a performance to win another European game.”

Dundalk have never held a side scoreless over two legs in their history so Kenny is wary about the threat Aleksandar Rogic’s side pose.

“I suppose what that shows you is how difficult it is to do that and to win back-to-back European games.”

John Mountney, a substitute in the first leg, has been ruled out of the match with a thigh strain, joining Stephen O’Donnell (broken leg) and Stephen Folan (knee) on the sidelines.