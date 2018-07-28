Duggan delivers for Limerick

Limerick FC 2 - 1 Waterford FC

Airtricity Premier Division

By Bernard O’Neill

Limerick FC captain Shane Duggan struck a late stunner to settle a thrilling Munster derby against high-flying Waterford at Markets Field last night.

A player from either side was red carded and two penalties were awarded in an incident-packed first half.

Paul Keegan miscued from the spot in the battle of the Blues but Limerick’s Billy Dennehy made no mistake with his conversion in the opening 45 minutes at the Garryowen venue.

Limerick boss Tommy Barrett said before the game that his young side are working hard for each other and voiced his frustration — Lims had what looked like a legitimate goal disallowed — at the recent loss to St Pat’s in Dublin.

Similarly, United manager Alan Reynolds expressed disappointment at their narrow reversal to Shamrock Rovers last time out and demanded a response from his side.

Last night’s win still leaves the Shannonsiders second from bottom and in the relegation play-off spot ahead of Bray, who occupy the sole automatic relegation position.

The bottom two in Ireland’s top flight are banned from signing players for the rest of the season because of wage issues which has seen the PFAI working overtime at both clubs in recent weeks.

There was plenty of drama in the opening three minutes last night with Limerick reduced to 10 man after Eoin Wearen, the last defender, was red carded for pulling Noel Hunt back inside the box.

But Tommy Holland added to his shot-stopping reputation after diving full length to brilliantly save Paul Keegan’s spot-kick.

Limerick were left off the hook again minutes later after Courtney Duffus was left in a one-on-one with Holland following good play from Hunt and ex-Limerick favourite Bastien Hery, but the United striker slipped just as he was about to pull the trigger.

At the other end, Killian Cantwell had a penalty appeal dismissed mid-way through the first half. A long throw from the impressive Will Fitzgerald saw Conor Ellis volley over.

Limerick edged in front just past the half hour mark after Fitzgerald was tugged back by David Webster inside the area.

The ref pointed to the spot for the second time in 34 minutes and Dennehy did the rest from 12 yards.

Webster should have restored parity five minutes from the break but failed to get a full connection on Keegan’s corner. Stanley Aborah’s free-kick clipped the post, while Webster received a second yellow — as he was being carted off injured — after a challenge on Ellis on the stroke of half time.

Hery restored parity against his former club after the break after a solo run from inside his own half before driving past Holland — but the same player almost headed into his own net at the opposite end.

Limerick nearly went in front for a second time on the hour when Karl O’Sullivan saw his drive deflect of Rory Feely for a corner but visitors continued to look threatening through Hunt and Hery.

But Duggan had the last word with eight minutes remaining, the Lims skipper striking from long range to cap a battling display from the Shannonsiders on a evening when Waterford had appeals for an injury-time goal waved aside.

LIMERICK FC:

Holland, Cantwell, Brouder, McGuire (O’Sullivan 23), Coleman, Dennehy, Duggan, Murphy, Wearen, Fitzgerald, Ellis (Morrissey 71).

WATERFORD UTD:

Connor, Hutchinson, Browne, Webster, Barnett, Keegan (Wilson 80), Aborah, Héry, Puri (Feely 58), Hunt, Duffus (Akinade 58).

Referee: D McGrath (Mayo)