Duggan and Casey lead the way as LIT book home Fitzgibbon quarter-final

LIT have booked a home quarter-final in the Fitzgibbon Cup following a 3-22 to 0-8 victory over Trinity College in Moylish.

The Limerick side were never in any danger of coming close to losing this game to a Trinity outfit that were outclassed all over the field.

Clare star Peter Duggan again led the way for LIT, scoring 1-8 before he was called ashore with 16 minutes remaining.

Duggan was ably backed up by Peter Casey. The Na Piarsiagh forward scored 1-1 in the first half and was a major problem for the Trinity defence until he was withdrawn at half time.

LIT were already three points to the good by the time Oisin Kelly fired in the first goal after he collected a bullet pass from Casey.

Two Duggan points and 1-1 from Casey then helped LIT into an 11 point lead with just 21 minutes on the clock.

Jimmy Browne’s side didn’t let in the run up to half time with Duggan prodding home their third goal and another free that left LIT 3-10 to 0-4 up at the break.

The procession continued in the second half with LIT piling on the scores at will. Rian Doody and Jason McCarthy kept up the pace with some excellent scores, while Duggan capped his performance with a sublime sideline cut.

Kerry’s Jordon Conway also put in an impressive cameo performance from the bench scoring three points in a dominant LIT display.

Scorers – LIT: P Duggan 1-8 (4f, 1 ’65, 1 s/l), P Casey 1-1, O Kelly 1-0, R Doody, J Conway and J McCarthy 0-3 each, D Reidy 0-2 each, O O’Reilly 0-1.

Scorers – Trinity: F O Riain Broin 0-5 (3f, 1 ’65), C O’Sullivan 0-3 (1 pen)

LIT: K Nugent; P Delaney, D Moran, C Cooney; D Byrnes, S Ryan, J McCarthy; E Boyce, D Dempsey; P Duggan, O O’Reilly, R Doody; P Casey, O Kelly, D Reidy.

Subs: R Byrnes for D Byrnes (h-t), R Murphy for Dempsey (h-t), J Conway for Casey (h-t), B Murray for Duggan (44), B Fanning for Delaney (47).

Trinity: E Skelly; G Dempsey, L Corcoran, C Lynch; E McNamara, D Phelan, D Ryan; C Keating, M Conroy; J O’Neill, C O’Sullivan, F O Riain Broin; C O Ceallaigh, D Butler, M Corry.

Subs: D Duggan for O’Ceallaigh (47), D Long for Corry (49), J Kenny for Phelan (57), K Weldon for O’Neill (59).

Ref: T Walsh (Waterford).