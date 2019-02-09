He was a long way removed from being the most impressive winner at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown last weekend, but there was something about Willie Mullins’ Klassical Dream that indicated you underestimate him going forward at your peril, writes Pat Keaneil.

The five-year-old scrambled to a head success over stable companion, Aramon, in a Grade 1 novice hurdle on Sunday, and the bare form would hardly have him high up on the list of must-back Cheltenham candidates.

But when a horse repeatedly ignores what the form book tells us, and has an attitude as good as his then he is, at worst, worthy of respect.