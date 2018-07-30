Donoghue: We had knocks, lads were sick. But nothing got them down

No more than last week, injury concerns stalk the Galway camp as they reset for round two with Clare.

Heading into Saturday’s drawn game, question marks hung over the fitness of corner-back Adrian Tuohey, who had been sick with a bug for most of the week, and full-back Daithí Burke, the black support over the full-back’s right ankle confirming the rumours which had circulated in the days and hours before throw-in.

Both defenders took their place behind the Artane band, Tuohey, though, didn’t last the course.

A back injury meant the 25-year old did not reappear for extra-time.

Already in the stand at that juncture was Gearóid McInerney, forced off with a damaged calf.

Joe Canning joined them in the Hogan Stand on 82 minutes with a knee injury ending his afternoon.

Concerns also surround Conor Whelan and Johnny Glynn, the latter was spotted hobbling out of the Galway dressing room afterwards with a heavily strapped knee.

Canning and McInerney, in particular, can’t but be cast as doubtful for Sunday’s replay.

“Hopefully, there is nothing too bad. It is too early yet [to know]. I have hardly seen them,” said manager Micheál Donoghue when quizzed on the severity of the injuries which sidelined his All-Star winning centre-back and centre-forward.

Credit

“I give huge credit to our boys. We had knocks, lads were sick during the week. But nothing got them down. The character that shone through for the last week has been massive.

"Lads that came off the bench made a massive contribution and that will stand us in good stead.

“When Clare got the goal, we went down straight away and Jayo [Jason Flynn] got the point. That epitomises the character of this team. These are a massive bunch.

"They are really committed to the cause. They want to be as successful as they can be. They’ve massive experience and they’ll be ready to go again.”

Should they have to go again? 1-7 to 0-1 in front after 17 minutes, allowing such an advantage to slip was compounded by the 12 wides which the Tribesmen clocked in the opening half.

“Our efficiency is normally very good,” Donoghue added. “Today, it was a bit down, but the encouraging thing is that we were still taking shots.

“We take it as a learning from the game. When we got a foothold, Clare came back and you have to give them unbelievable credit.

“We had chances [to win it]. We were a point up. It was obvious the way James [Owens] was going, he was going to give [Clare] a chance. He did.

"Both teams deserve another crack at it. We just draw on our experience now, recover and go again next week.”

With their half-forward line playing deep, Galway exploited the space in front of their two inside forwards during the opening quarter.

It forced Clare to embark on corrective surgery, midfielder Colm Galvin redeployed as a sweeper.

A blot on the Galway copybook was their failure to stem his influence as the game progressed.

“He got on a lot of ball. The way they used him was very good. We’ll have to look at that.”