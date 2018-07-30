Donoghue facing dilemma as Galway lick their wounds

The 15 Galway hurlers present inside the whitewash when James Owens brought extra-time to a halt on Saturday evening was a team you’d associate more with a mid-February league fixture, much less an All-Ireland semi-final classic.

Gone was Adrian Tuohey. Injured, back.

Gone was Gearóid McInerney. Injured, calf.

Gone was captain David Burke.

Gone was Joe Canning. Injured, knee.

Gone was Conor Whelan. Suspected injury.

That’s the hurler of the year, young hurler of the year, the current All-Star centre-back, and All-Star midfielder for the past three seasons sitting up in the stand.

The odd one out here is Adrian Tuohey and while he may be a man without trinkets, the Beagh clubman was having a fine game at right corner-back.

All the more impressive was his 70-minute contribution when you consider he was under the weather for much of last week due to illness.

Bar the Dublin dead-rubber where he did not feature, Tuohey, up until Saturday, had started and finished each of Galway’s 2018 championship outings.

McInerney had started and finished all six championship fixtures. Whelan, meanwhile, started six and finished five. The exception was the drawn Leinster final where he received the curly finger in second-half stoppage time.

Think back to the latter’s second-half point down the Hogan Stand sideline when he took on — and beat — Jack Browne.

Clare were after a run of five without reply to bring them level for the first time and it was Whelan who stood up to issue the Galway response.

That’s their collective worth to this team. Yet here they were, reduced to mere spectators as Galway’s title defence teetered on the cliff edge.

Returning to those out on the field at the finish, you had nine of the team which began last year’s All-Ireland final victory.

That figure would have been lower but for Joseph and Conor Cooney, both substituted in the second half, being sent back out during extra-time as Galway’s sickbay began to rival Waterford’s during their nightmare afternoon in Ennis earlier in the summer.

The return of Joseph Cooney and Conor Cooney said plenty about management’s faith in their wider bench.

To this end, it was no surprise to hear Micheál Donoghue admit afterwards that this was one of the most challenging games for him on the line, such was the volume of bodies hobbling towards him throughout the evening.

Credit to those who did come in.

We’ve spoken before about the settled nature of this Galway team under Donoghue and by way of consequence, the consistency of selection.

What that does, though, is lessen the opportunities for those on the fringes.

Davy Glennon had all of three championship minutes under his belt this year when replacing the injured Canning for the second period of extra-time.

The 26-year old won a free (sent wide by Jason Flynn, would Canning have missed?) and was out in front each time possession was sprayed in his direction. He couldn’t have done a whole lot more.

Seán Loftus, still U21 and hauled ashore after 43 minutes on the afternoon of his sole championship start this summer, was handed the role of sweeper for extra-time.

The 20-year old got the big brother arm-around-the-shoulder treatment from Johnny Coen at one point, but, in truth, he didn’t need much advice or guidance.

In front of Loftus was Paul Killeen, a man far more comfortable in the last line of defence rather than the task of manning the centre-back slot.

And yet despite all the injuries, all the marquee figures forced off stage, all the less-than-household names sent out to steer the ship to safety, not to mention a midfield partnership which was way below par, Galway are still alive.

Micheál Donoghue was asked whether he was relieved or annoyed at the final result. He didn’t give a straight answer. He should have. And it should have been that he was relieved.

Relief, not frustration, should have accompanied each Galway supporter on their journey back west Saturday night.

The Tribesmen didn’t score in the closing four minutes of regulation time or, indeed, the three minutes of second-half stoppage time.

They didn’t score from play in the first period of extra-time. Three of their four scores in the second period were supplied by Jason Flynn.

They were surviving, not thriving. That shouldn’t be lost in their failure to satisfy pre-match predictions.

Focus now switches to the fitness of Tuohey, McInerney, Canning, Whelan, and Johnny Glynn.

How they fare this week will determine if Loftus, Glennon, and company are shoved even further into centre stage on Sunday in Thurles.