Donegal were always prepared for Croke Park

By Alan Foley

The Donegal County Board chairman yesterday insisted that since winning the Ulster SFC two weeks ago, his team have been preparing to take on Dublin at Croke Park in the Super 8s.

Mick McGrath acknowledged that the rules brought in at the 2017 Congress stipulated that the Ulster champions would be taking on the side that wins Leinster at Croke Park.

“We have at no stage questioned playing Dublin next Saturday night in Croke Park, that’s clearly in the rules that the Ulster champions and Leinster champions play in Croke Park,” McGrath said.

“Some members of the media did try to make it that there was an issue, but we never raised it as an issue with Croke Park or anywhere else.”

Donegal officials met GAA hierarchy last Thursday to clarify how any county can use Croke Park as both a neutral and home venue, as Dublin are due to take on Roscommon there on August Bank holiday weekend.

A joint-statement from Donegal and the GAA thereafter said a review to Central Council later in the year was suggested by Donegal.

McGrath added: “it was about highlighting it really. A lot of people have asked since that, why has it only been raised now? But we only got into the Super 8s after winning the Ulster title so there was no point really in raising it before that.

“Counties had gone to Congress last year and decided upon it, in terms of the overall structure of the Super 8s. We were totally supportive of it at Congress.

“But I suppose when all the small print was studied, it came down to who was playing where and the venues, it became decisive. And in particular, we asked the question and we continue to ask the question and we will ask it at Congress, how can any team declare Croke Park as a home venue?”

McGrath added he feels it would be fairer if provincial champions are afforded a home fixture to open the Super 8s and stressed the only reason Donegal would not send a player to the official Championship launch on Inis Mor, Co Galway, today is because it clashes with training five days before the meeting with Dublin at Croke Park.