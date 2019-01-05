Donal Moloney: US trip helped Clare plan for intense championship

Clare joint manager Donal Moloney believes the experience of last summer will stand to teams as they plot their way for 2019 — though he emphasised again the huge demand on resources on and off the field that the new format for the championship places.

The Banner County will step up their preparations for the start of the league at the end of the month when they take on Waterford in Dungarvan in the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League tomorrow (Fraher Field, 2pm).

The winner of that clash will reach the final, with Tipperary expected to book their place in the decider when they take on Kerry in Nenagh this afternoon (2pm).

Clare were boosted last year going into the campaign by winning the Super 11s in Boston and while they did not win the Aer Lingus Fenway Classic this time, Moloney said they got a lot from the trip.

“You are always looking for an opportunity for the squad to head away and spend time together and plan targets, so it was very good in that regard,” he said.

“The new format for the championship meant counties had to change, so it’s good to get the opportunity for the squad to plan things like that.

“It was a novel championship. Spectators loved it but it was particularly intense for the players and management.

“I don’t think any team maintained consistent form throughout every game in it.

“I suppose the team that did provide that bit more consistency was Limerick and they ultimately went on and won it. But it was hugely competitive.

“I don’t think it has been thought through completely. The resources required to support this format are significantly more than its predecessor.”

They will hope to get another game out of the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League by defeating Waterford, while Moloney said the Allianz League was now more important than ever for counties as they prepare for the huge demands of the championship.

Clare will open their campaign away to Tipperary on January 26 before hosting Kilkenny in Ennis a week later.

“The league was a good lead-in to the championship last year. The intensity of the league last year was good preparation leading into the Munster championship, and we would be hoping it will be the same this time.

“We were tweaking things week to week as it went on last time, so I don’t think we will be throwing out the modal and starting afresh. Maybe a few small things, but nothing major,” added Moloney.