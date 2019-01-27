NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dominant DeChambeau continues hot streak with emphatic win in Dubai

Sunday, January 27, 2019 - 01:24 PM

Bryson DeChambeau claimed a remarkable fourth win in his last nine events with a commanding victory in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

DeChambeau carded a closing 64 at Emirates Golf Club to set a new tournament record of 24 under par and finish seven shots clear of England’s Matt Wallace.

Wallace birdied the 18th to shoot 68 and claim outright second, a shot ahead of defending champion Li Haotong, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Alvaro Quiros and Paul Waring.

Beginning the day with a one-shot lead, DeChambeau made the ideal start with a hat-trick of birdies and put the result beyond doubt with an eagle from just six feet on the 10th and another birdie on the next.

The 25-year-old briefly gave the chasing pack a glimmer of hope with a bogey on the 12th following an errant drive, but birdied the 13th, 14th and 17th to seal an emphatic triumph.

“It’s incredible to get my first win overseas on the European Tour,” said DeChambeau, who will remain fifth in the world despite the victory.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Bryson DeChambeauDubaiEuropean TourMatt Wallace

Related Articles

Talking turkey: How much does a tour player really earn?

Tony Finau tops leaderboard at WGC-HSBC Champions

Seamus Power looking for maiden PGA win after keeping Tour card by skin of his teeth

Justin Rose confident he can retain WGC-HSBC Champions title

More in this Section

Vunipola vows not to be a silly Billy in Dublin

Dublin claim victory against determined Carlow side

AFC Wimbledon stun West Ham to secure famous FA Cup win

Late drama sees Mayo snatch victory from Roscommon


Lifestyle

Video: As Rosamund Pike turns 40, here are her best fashion moments

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »