Dingley goes so close to podium finish in Glasgow

Ireland’s Oliver Dingley came agonisingly close to Ireland’s first international diving medal in Glasgow yesterday.

The 25-year-old was in contention throughout in the 1m event, missing out on a medal by just six points to Britain’s James Heatly who took bronze (391.70).

I’m pleased, but it’s also hard to swallow as well. I think it’s probably one of the hardest results in my diving career. I’m gutted, but so many positives to take. It’s been a really positive day, but hard to swallow,” said Dingley.

The 3m, the Olympic event and Dingley’s main event, takes place tomorrow.

Darragh Greene, competing in his third semi-final this week, matched his personal best time of 27.44 to finish 6th in the first semi-final of the 50m breaststroke, moving up to 12th overall.

It’s busy again for team Ireland in the pool today, with the last individual swims of the meet taking place.

Mona McSharry swims in the 50m breaststroke, Calum Bain and Robbie Powell in the 50m freestyle and Brendan Hyland in the 100m butterfly.

Sixteen-year-old Tanya Watson will get her first taste of senior international diving when she goes into the preliminaries of the platform (10m) event.

Meanwhile, Irish mountain biker Gareth McKee has finished 48th in the Men’s Cross Country Mountain Bike European Championships in Glasgow. The Banbridge man was competing in the 33km race, which was six laps of a 5.5km circuit. The race was won by Swiss man Lars Forster, Luca Braidot (Italy) won silver and Spain’s David Valero Serrano win bronze.

Today will see Ryan Mullen and Eddie Dunbar tackle the time trial, as well as Eileen Burns and Kelly Murphy. Last year, Mullen won a bronze medal in this event.